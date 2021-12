It must be alligator season in Massachusetts because one was captured in the Westfield River on Tuesday according to nbcboston.com. There have been many sightings and reports of a gator in the waters around Massachusetts since the summer, but many believe it was an urban legend. Some of the sightings were even caught on film but it seemed hard to believe. Now we know it is true because the alligator was caught on Tuesday and turned over to West Springfield Animal Control.

