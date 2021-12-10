Composer Mark Hadley Lets The Colors Inform The Score Of “DOUBLE WALKER”

I NEED YOU DEAD!, the first feature from filmmaker Rocko Zevenbergen is not an easy film to slap a label on. Here’s the plot: Estevan Muñoz stars as Dood, a young punk with artistic aspirations whose life spins out of control after overdosing on a bizarre party drug called “dummy gummies.” With his third eye permanently pried open, Dood finds he’s created a literal monster out of his own self-doubt. Under the monster’s sway, Dood’s life and his budding relationship with dreamgirl, Pal (Sidra Morgan-Montoya) become a nightmare of self-mutilation and spewing black bile. However, that’s just part of the story. Filled with TROMA-esque gross-outs and sight gags, the film takes a number of unexpected and shocking turns, transforming from a veritable live-action cartoon into something much, much darker. Despite its low budget trappings and obvious overtures to Lloyd Kaufman‘s patented over-the-top tastelessness, I NEED YOU DEAD! is a surprisingly deep and heartfelt film. An expectation-defying cult classic in the making, it must be experienced to be believed.

