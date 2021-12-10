ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composer Mark Hadley Lets The Colors Inform The Score Of “DOUBLE WALKER”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUBLE WALKER stars Sylvie Mix (Poser) as a supernatural entity living her best and last life as she exacts revenge. The film, directed by Colin West (Here & Beyond), blends genres in frightening and thoughtful ways. Credited simply as “Ghost,” Mix spends most of the movie in silence, but with little...

Deadline

Composer Jay Wadley Takes “Restrained Approach” To Communicating “Giant Feelings” With ‘Swan Song’ Score – Hear Two Exclusive Tracks

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive tracks from Jay Wadley’s Swan Song score, which is set for digital release via Lakeshore Records on December 17—the same day that the Apple Original Film premieres  in theaters and globally on Apple TV+. Nine instant grat tracks will be available with every preorder. The first feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Benjamin Cleary is set in the near future and centers on Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not...
Clint Mansell
John Williams
Thomas Newman
Colin West
hottytoddy.com

Composer Donates Scores to Blues Archive

Baltimore composer Larry Hoffman has donated a dozen of his musical scores to the Blues Archive at the University of Mississippi. While Hoffman has written many more works, the award-winning composer chose his blues- and American folk-infused classical compositions for the acclaimed collection. “It is with great pride that I...
Colorado Springs Independent

Lera Lynn scores a double victory for independents

Nashville’s Lera Lynn, who has struggled for a decade to get her exceptional writing and arranging noticed, scored a dual victory in late November, proving there may be hope for independent labels. On Black Friday, Lynn’s Live & Unplugged from Vinyl Tap (Ruby Range Records) proved one of the most interesting and popular Record Store Day releases nationwide. The album caught her band holding court at a Nashville brewpub and record store, playing select recent cuts like “Dark Horse,” along with intriguing covers like Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
Deadline

Composer Daniel Pemberton Taps Into “Magic” Of Hollywood’s Golden Age With ‘Being The Ricardos’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Daniel Pemberton’s score for Being the Ricardos, which is set for digital release via Lakeshore Records on December 3—ahead of the film’s release in select theaters via Amazon Studios on December 10, and its Prime Video premiere on the 21st. The film written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7) examines the complex romantic and professional relationship between I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), honing in on a moment when they find themselves threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural...
rue-morgue.com

Rocko Zevenbergen Battles Monsters of the ID With “I Need You Dead”

I NEED YOU DEAD!, the first feature from filmmaker Rocko Zevenbergen is not an easy film to slap a label on. Here’s the plot: Estevan Muñoz stars as Dood, a young punk with artistic aspirations whose life spins out of control after overdosing on a bizarre party drug called “dummy gummies.” With his third eye permanently pried open, Dood finds he’s created a literal monster out of his own self-doubt. Under the monster’s sway, Dood’s life and his budding relationship with dreamgirl, Pal (Sidra Morgan-Montoya) become a nightmare of self-mutilation and spewing black bile. However, that’s just part of the story. Filled with TROMA-esque gross-outs and sight gags, the film takes a number of unexpected and shocking turns, transforming from a veritable live-action cartoon into something much, much darker. Despite its low budget trappings and obvious overtures to Lloyd Kaufman‘s patented over-the-top tastelessness, I NEED YOU DEAD! is a surprisingly deep and heartfelt film. An expectation-defying cult classic in the making, it must be experienced to be believed.
ramascreen.com

Interview: Michelle Birsky & Kevin Olken Henthorn on Composing "MOTHER/ANDROID" Score

In celebration of Hulu's new movie "Mother/Android" which is releasing December 17th, I recently had the opportunity to interview the score composers of this new sci-fi post apocalyptic thriller, team Michelle Birksy & Kevin Olken Henthorn who embarked on a cross-country journey during the pandemic while writing music for the film.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
