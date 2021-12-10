Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Heading into next week’s trade, the cash cattle market could face more pressure from packers as they were able to trade cattle for lower prices this week and get cattle committed with time. It was a good day for the entire livestock complex as the live cattle, feeder cattle...
The cash cattle market hasn’t seen any renewed interest and it’s likely the bulk of this week’s trade is done. Friday has treated the livestock complex much better than Thursday did. Hopefully, if the market continues to trade as it is now, the contracts may even be able to round out the day fully higher. The biggest jumps Friday morning are in the lean hog market as hog producers are desperate for the remainder of 2021 to pass as the expectations are that 2022 will be better for the hog market.
Corn futures are mixed at midday Thursday; bean futures are 6 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 12 to 14 cents lower. Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday with trade holding the upper end of the range with light pre-WASDE position squaring. Little change is expected on the report with ending stocks at 1.470 billion bushels (bb) down slightly from last month. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season with support from cheaper natural gas short term.
The weekly export report wasn’t favorable, but the $4.00 jump in the cash hog market is helping futures rally into Thursday afternoon. It’s been a tough go for both the cattle and hog markets Thursday morning in regard to the weekly export report, which wasn’t positive for either market. But lean hog futures are rallying upon a strong cash market and upon strong pork cutout values.
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 8 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 6 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Equity markets are firmer around the globe overnight but U.S. futures are off a bit. Energy markets are up sharply overnight with crude oil posting 2.4% gains. The U.S. Dollar Index is flat. Metals markets are firmer overnight. Grains are mixed in the overnight with wheat lower while row crops and products are higher.
Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher, beans are 8 to 10 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cent higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Wednesday with firmer spread action as trade tries to find footing after the early week selling and better broad commodity action Wednesday morning. Ethanol margins have narrowed with the energy move lower with the weekly report showing production down 44,000 barrels per day, with stocks 137,000 barrels higher.
As the trading session hit it's midday, the CME Group's farm markets gain strength. At midsession, the March corn futures are 8¢ higher at $5.75. May futures are 7 3/4¢ higher at $5.77. July corn futures are 7¢ higher at $5.77 3/4. January soybean futures are 16 3/4¢ higher at...
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed in early morning trade with corn and most wheat contracts higher while the soy complex is mixed with beans near unchanged, meal lower and oil sharply higher. The Holiday doldrums have kicked in, even with the December WASDE still to come on Thursday.
Comments / 0