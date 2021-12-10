ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo OKs requirement to spay or neuter pet cats and dogs

 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT (AP) — Residents of a northwest Louisiana parish will have to spay or neuter their pet dogs and cats, starting next summer. The Caddo Parish Commission voted 10-1 for the two-year ordinance...

State
Louisiana State
westcentralsbest.com

Caddo Commission passes mandatory spay/neuter ordinance

SHREVEPORT, La. – Sterilization of dogs and cats in Caddo Parish will be mandatory effective July 1, with some exceptions. The goal of the Caddo Parish Commission’s spay/neuter ordinance is to reduce the number of intakes of stray and discarded animals, thus cutting the euthanization rates. The vote was 10 to 1, with Commissioner Todd Hopkins the lone no vote.
CADDO PARISH, LA
hometownjournal.org

Low Cost Spay/Neuter Coming to Baker County

Low cost spay/neuter option coming our way in 2022! Your Baker County Animal Advisory Committee heard you. You wanted a low cost option to 'fix' your pets. Fixing your pets helps keep them from free roaming, prevents certain types of reproductive cancers, and will help our long term goal of reducing the unwanted pet population by sterilization (the humane way to reduce it).
BAKER COUNTY, OR
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Sees Population Explosion Of Feral Cats; Pandemic Hinders Spay/Neuter Efforts

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KPIX 5) – The Bay Area is experiencing a population explosion of feral cats, and experts say efforts to spay or neuter the animals has become more difficult due to the pandemic. Feral cats can be found anywhere: creek beds, alongside freeways, even behind supermarkets. It doesn’t really help to remove them from an area because that just creates a vacuum and more will move in. What really works is a process called TNR, or “Trap, Neuter and Return.” Groups including Community Concern for Cats in Contra Costa County send out volunteers to temporarily capture the felines so they...
