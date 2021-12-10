Maryland Awards Nearly $63M To Redevelopment Projects Statewide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore will benefit from millions of dollars the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is awarding to community redevelopment projects throughout the state.

The state awarded nearly $63 million to 214 projects designed to boost economic growth and revitalization efforts in all 23 counties and Baltimore City, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.

Projects received funding through six programs: the Strategic Demolition Fund, the Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative, the National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund, Project C.O.R.E, Community Legacy and the Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund.

“These projects and initiative support responsible development that is driven by local partnerships,” Gov. Hogan said. “Our state revitalization programs spur economic growth in Maryland’s diverse and vibrant communities, attracting additional public, private, and nonprofit investment while improving quality of life for all residents.”

Project C.O.R.E. is designed to remove blight in Baltimore City and replace it with green space and affordable housing. The initiative awarded roughly $18.4 million to 15 projects. Among those projects is the creation of a plaza connecting the University of Baltimore with Penn Station.

The Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative, which supports community redevelopment efforts awarded more than $12.3 million to 70 different projects. Those include the redevelopment of Lexington Market and the purchase and renovation of St. Rita’s School, which will be converted into affordable housing.

For a complete list of projects, visit the state’s website.