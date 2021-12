WASHINGTON, DC – When the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments this coming Wednesday over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, they won’t be writing on a blank slate. Justices have had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony, and elsewhere. Justice Clarence Thomas has openly called for overruling the two cases that established abortion in the United States. On Wednesday, the Dobbs case will be heard by the nation’s high court. The case could lead to an overturn of Roe versus Wade. PA Family Institute and the Church Ambassador Network are sponsoring free bus transportation from Lancaster to DC this Wednesday to attend a rally and a briefing on the case. The bus leaves at 5 a.m.from the Lancaster Shopping Center at 1625 Lititz Pike and will return at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Space is limited and you must register to go on the bus. You can register for the bus by clicking on the banner below. You can also call 1-800-FAMILY-1 for more information.

