American Highway Reserve Bourbon Review

There’s no shortage of American whiskey on the market these days that can boast secondary barrel maturation, whether that’s being finished in wine or port barrels, or re-barreled into freshly charred oak. This trend has extended to the craze for “toasted” barrels, which can be deceptive, as some are simply toasted (never charred) and then used to finish a spirit, while others are toasted and then charred to various levels. Other distilleries have been using toasted-and-then-charred barrels all along, making this less a fad and more the way they’ve always done business. Regardless, most of the major Kentucky bourbon producers have no experimented with something “toasted” at one point or another.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO