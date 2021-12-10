ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Highway Reserve Bourbon Review

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, celebrity whiskeys. If I had a dollar for every PR email I’ve ever received hyping Jason Aldean’s Wolf Moon Bourbon … well, I’d have at least enough by now to purchase a nice bottle of whiskey for myself. Seemingly every musician these days, especially within the sphere of country music,...

www.pastemagazine.com

Paste Magazine

Buzzard's Roost Barrel Strength Straight Bourbon Review

There’s no shortage of American whiskey on the market these days that can boast secondary barrel maturation, whether that’s being finished in wine or port barrels, or re-barreled into freshly charred oak. This trend has extended to the craze for “toasted” barrels, which can be deceptive, as some are simply toasted (never charred) and then used to finish a spirit, while others are toasted and then charred to various levels. Other distilleries have been using toasted-and-then-charred barrels all along, making this less a fad and more the way they’ve always done business. Regardless, most of the major Kentucky bourbon producers have no experimented with something “toasted” at one point or another.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Garrison Brothers Guadalupe Texas Straight Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Garrison Brothers. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Teas

Legendary basketball player Scottie Pippen is venturing into the creation of beverages with DIGITS Bourbon Barrel Aged Tea created with Smith Teamaker. Launching soon, this Bourbon-inspired tea is ready to be steeped and enjoyed on its own or spiked with whiskey. This blend of tea is made with three full-leaf black teas (Assam, Ceylon, and Keemun Chinese black tea) that pay tribute to Pippen's own love of black tea.
DRINKS
lanereport.com

New Release: Stellum Black Bourbon

Earlier this year, Stellum Spirits launched its flagship Stellum Bourbon to celebrate the modern-day whiskey drinker. The brand proudly introduces Stellum Black: a limited-release premium expression of the inaugural offerings, designed to carry the same classic, cask strength flavor profiles into a more refined, elegant, and complex blend. Produced by...
DRINKS
winemag.com

The 13 Best Bourbons of 2021

A prodigious 13 Bourbons made our Top 100 Spirits list this year. Those from Kentucky lead the way with six selections on this list, however it’s not the only state that can produce this hallmark American whiskey. Selections from California, Indiana, Texas and Tennessee are spotlighted as well, yet contenders in the style can come from anywhere within the country.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: The Dalmore Cigar Malt Reserve (2021) and Vosges Chocolates

Dalmore’s Cigar Malt Reserve is a whisky that has never fully resonated with me since its relaunch in 2011, its extreme use of sherry putting me off a bit. The recipe appears to have changed somewhat since our last full review 10 years ago, with Dalmore now describing it thusly:
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: FEW 10th Anniversary Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by FEW Spirits. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Bourbon

Kentucky Owl began life in 2014 as a small batch, boutique whiskey brand whose ultra-limited bourbon releases quickly attained near Pappy-like levels of adoration, complete with ridiculous secondary valuations on top of already generous SRPs. In 2017, the brand broke into the broader market with a series of small batch, well-aged rye releases (see Batch 1 and Batch 2) and sold to spirits behemoth Stoli Group, whose aim was naturally to make Kentucky Owl a household name. The launch of Confiscated, a bourbon we have never had the chance to review, didn’t exactly put it on the map, but the brand appears to be undergoing a bit of a redesign with a new offering that includes their own contract-distilled bourbon and a new Master Blender to boot. Per the press release:
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Barrell Craft Spirits Gold Label Bourbon Review

At this point, you’re not likely to find many whiskey fans who would claim that Kentucky’s Barrel Craft Spirits produces anything less than an exceptional product, but we could understand it if you found whiskey fans who were a bit confused by that product lineup. Barrell simply has a lot of different products these days, all with the “Barrell” name slapped across the front, and it’s not always clear at a glance how this translates to MSRPs, which can vary quite substantially. One Barrell bourbon is on the shelf at $90, and another is tipping the scales at $500. They can both boast some well-aged distillate, so what’s going on?
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Reviews: Double Circle Spirits’ Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Editor’s Note: These whiskeys were provided to us as review samples by Double Circle Spirits. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Zito: Horses, bourbon and a lot of luck

VERSAILLES, Ky. — I don’t believe in places being “in the middle of nowhere,” a pejorative too often used to diminish rural people or those from small towns. That’s why I like to visit so many of them for this column, so I can present the stories of those who live there. But I acknowledge that “middle of nowhere” can be a state of mind, one that requires hard work, determination and a bit of luck to spare.
ANIMALS
leitesculinaria.com

Apple Spiced Bourbon Toddies

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Apple spiced bourbon toddies are a quintessential cold-weather bevvie. Warm cider, a touch of spice, and a solid glug of bourbon will warm you from the cockles out. Perfect for when the evenings start to get a little nippy.
FOOD & DRINKS
Punch

Introduce Your Bourbon to the Great Outdoors

Some drinks just taste better in the fresh air. Here, three bartenders offer recipes for bourbon cocktails meant to be paired with the outdoors. Whether enjoyed while relaxing with friends around a fire pit or after a successful day of camping, some cocktails just taste better outside. Of course, certain recipes are better-suited than others for the outdoors, but just a few key guidelines around ingredients, technique and prep can set up your drink for success en plein air.
PORTLAND, OR
TrendHunter.com

Creamy Bourbon Whiskey Liqueurs

The Jim Beam Bourbon Cream liqueur is being launched by the brand in the US market as a velvety libation for consumers to enjoy this holiday season as part of their dessert offerings or as a satisfying tipple. The product maintains an ABV of 15% and features a sweet cream profile that is incorporated with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that provides notes of caramel, vanilla and oak. The liqueur is launching for a limited time only at select retailers in the US for $19.99.
DRINKS
