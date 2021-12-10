ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Build the ultimate bunker in Mr. Prepper

By Richard Dobson
thexboxhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Dream isn’t for everyone, but what do you do if you aren’t happy with where you live? You could up sticks and leave, but that isn’t really possible when a secret agency are monitoring your every move. You’d maybe think you had no option but to put up and...

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexboxhub.com

The fables and fairytales of Wytchwood play out on PC and console

There’s something immediately magical about Wytchwood. Whether that be due to the name, the visual style, the promise of old fables and fairytales being played out, or something entirely separate from those, there’s no debating the draw it holds. And right now, you can take in that magic, no matter whether you’re on PC or console.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Carve out a new fate in the free Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide update

Fancy joining The Penitent One again, this time as you look to carve out a whole new fate? That’s what you’ll be doing in the latest free update for Blasphemous – Wounds of Eventide. The latest free update for Blasphemous – The Game Kitchen’s multi-award-winning action-platformer –...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Alexio Review

Don’t be fooled by the duck. It might be cute, yellow and fluffy on the cover art for Alexio, but the game is nothing of the sort. This is a mean, spiky little platformer and the duck is just a distraction. Alexio starts with an incomprehensible warning about how...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clarke
thexboxhub.com

Space Moth: Lunar Edition Review

Have you ever woken up and thought “What I’d really like to be today is a moth. And not just any moth, but a moth that fires lasers”? If so, I’d first of all advise laying off the cheese before bed, and second of all point you at the latest to come out of 1CC Games. The original Space Moth DX was released way back in 2016 and what we have here now is the Lunar Edition of said game, promising to bring “the ultimate version of the beloved cult classic!”.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Go Beyond Time and Space with the latest Sam & Max Remaster

Having originally released back in 2007 as Sam & Max: Season Two, it’s time to now take in Skunkape Games’ latest remaster – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space. Available today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space comes hot on the heels of Skunkape’s other remaster – Save the World – as gamers are once again given the chance to join the duo as they head off on a new adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Steampunk Prequel Vaporum: Lockdown Available Now

We gamers are a nostalgic bunch. Whilst looking for the next AAA boundary breaking game, we also want to relive our childhood classics. The original Vaporum allowed just that with its old-school grid based dungeon crawling. Today sees that world expanded with the release of prequel game Vaporum: Lockdown available to download on Xbox and PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

RC Car-nage in Mini Madness

There is just something about driving miniature cars around oversized environments that will never, ever get old. A trend started by Micro Machines – and then ruined by Micro Machines World Series – there has been a gap in the market ever since. Tinker Racers has tried to fill it but isn’t quite there. Can Mini Madness, available today on Xbox fill in the hole?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunkers#Xbox#Fallout Shelter#The Xbox Store
thexboxhub.com

Total Arcade Racing Review

There’s something about the single-screen racer that draws me in. Part of that is nostalgia, having played Super Off Road to death at the arcades and on the NES. But there’s something you don’t get in other games, too: the joy of repeatedly lapping your friends, of racing without screencheating, and the general carnage of it all. Eight tiny players on one screen, barely a pixel to share between you. It’s a special kind of chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Find your personal treasures in Trash Quest

For any game involving collecting rubbish – or trash for those across the pond – there is only one animal up to the job. That’s right, the old trash panda itself, the raccoon! Trapped on a space station, can you navigate this little raccoon to the piles and piles of trash? I mean, treasure. Trash Quest is available now on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

ANVIL: Vault Breaker – Thoughts from a Breaker

There is a new entry in the cooperative shooting genre, with this one coming in the shape of ANVIL: Vault Breaker, a twin stick shooter from Action Square. Now, as part of my research it appears that this may be a remake of an earlier game; one that went by the name of Gigantic X, which appeared on mobile platforms and looks very, very similar. However, as the game is currently part of the Xbox Game Preview program, and also available on Game Pass, I’ll overlook this and deal with what’s in front of me. Now, this isn’t a review, as it would be unfair to scribble down fully confirmed thoughts for a game that is still a work in progress, but there’s still plenty of content included in this Game Preview version to warrant a decent look.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Fights in Tight Spaces Review

Fights in Tight Spaces is so contrary; there’s no way it should work. It aims to capture the speed and visceral nature of a John Wick/Jason Bourne fistfight by using the most boring and static of all game components: the playing card. But there’s method to the madness. Fights in Tight Spaces manages to be tense, claustrophobic and elegant, and that’s because of the card gaming, rather than despite it.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thexboxhub.com

OneShot coming to console in 2022

It’s only just around the corner but today the Future Cat and DANGEN Entertainment teams have announced that OneShot will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2022. Having first launched on PC via Steam in 2016, Oneshot is a top-down puzzler, one...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The Chief Returns in Halo Infinite

Halo is as synonymous with Xbox as Ant is with Dec, fish is with chips and Ross is with Rachel. They are just meant to be together, no matter what it takes. It might have been delayed by an extra year, but all signs point towards that being a good thing. Drum roll please as the legendary Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite, and the campaign is available to play right now on Xbox and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Review

From as far back as 1991, Games Workshop, the company behind Warhammer, have been releasing video games based on their fantasy worlds. These have been a mix of, the now called, Age Of Sigmar (previously just “Warhammer”), Warhammer 40,000 and Blood Bowl. These games have come in a variety of forms, whether that’s of the third person shooter, real-time strategy or even parodies of American football. This huge scope of genres has meant the Warhammer universe has mass appeal and has something for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Review

Well, where do I start with DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game? To kick off, the title is pretty much the opposite of what you can expect. This is a sim game, set in a sandbox world, but beyond that it’s quite difficult to describe. Here goes then.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Duck Deceivingly Difficult Platformer Alexio quacks onto console

Normally, a cute pixel duck wearing various hats would have gamers flocking to it. Just think about how cute that would be! Alex the duck is different though. Yes, he wears various hats on his quest, but this is not a cute platformer. Find out how fiendish it can be as Alexio launches today on Xbox and PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Townscaper Review

To be clear, Townscaper is less a game and more a toy. It’s a living thing, which reacts to everything you do in surprising ways, but it’s still a toy. If you struggle in games where you are left to your own devices, without objectives, levels, points and unlock trees, then Townscaper is probably best avoided.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

2 Synchro Hedgehogs Review

Happy holidays readers, I have an early Christmas present for you. It’s 1000G for around 10 minutes of work. That’s right, Xitilon and grin robot are back with their latest platformer, 2 Synchro Hedgehogs, a sequel to Synchro Hedgehogs which was released just a few short months back. You could say it’s groundhog day (I thank you).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy