With a new, more open-world format, the Halo Infinite campaign is undoubtedly the biggest in the series yet. But just how long does it take to beat it?. That’s the question that many players finally delving into Halo Infinite might ponder. After all, open world games are generally quite long, while Halo campaigns historically have been rather on the short side. The truth is, whether you run through the Halo Infinite campaign as fast as you can or not, it still takes a bit longer than usual.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO