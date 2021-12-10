NFL Week 14 Spreads, Bets and Picks: Cowboys and Cardinals Will Cover

Week 14's slate of matchups features a lot of division rivalries. Sports Illustrated's betting analysts make their Against The Spread predictions.

As the NFL regular season begins to wind down and the weather gets colder, our group of betting analysts are beyond heating up and have officially entered the “on fire” mode in our betting pick selections.

We hit on 20 of 29 selections last week, a 68% winning percentage. Worth noting: A profitable sports bettor only has to win 52.4% of all wagers.

Check Week 14 Odds at SI Sportsbook

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We all are certainly aiming to keep that money-train rolling as we head into Week 14, but, first, here’s where we agree and disagree:

Two of our writers are on opposite ends of the NFC South battle between the Falcons and Panthers.

All five analysts picked a side in the Cowboys and Football Team NFC East rivalry game. Three of us are on the Cowboys and two of us took WFT with the points.

Four out of five have a pick for the Ravens and Browns. It’s an even split, with two writers on Baltimore +2.5 and two on Cleveland -2.5

The Bills and Buccaneers could be the best game of the weekend. Two analysts are laying the points and taking Tampa Bay, while one is on the Bills.

Each of our writers made a pick for the Rams and Cardinals. Three are on Arizona laying the points, one is on an upset victory by the Rams and another likes the game going over the 51.5 total.

Packers-Bears is the only game without a discrepancy among our writers.

Here are our criteria for picking games:

All odds from SI Sportsbook

Each analyst must pick five games

Three of the bets must be against the spread or over/under

The remaining two picks (if all five aren't ATS or O/U) can be on the moneyline (but at least one of those picks must be on an underdog)

We believe transparency is paramount in the world of sports betting, which is why we entrust Sharp Rank to keep track of all our picks/performance

Jen Piacenti’s Best Bet: Cowboys -4

"How 'bout them Cowboys?!" Dak Prescott is 7-1 vs Washington in his career, and The Football Team has surrendered a league-leading 26 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks. Dallas enters this one hungry and healthy, and r eady to avenge being swept last season. Meanwhile, WFT has been playing extremely well, but the fact that Las Vegas has Taylor Heinicke throwing an interception juiced all the way to -180 says to me that the Dallas defense could also have another a big day. Dallas is on extra rest with its last game being last Thursday, and they easily cover this four-point spread. Jen’s season record: 51-38

Casey Olson’s Best Bet: Browns -2.5

The Browns get some much-needed rest after a bye week, and look to get some revenge against a Ravens team they lost to, 16-10, in Baltimore in week 12. This is pretty much a must-win for Cleveland if it looks to keep pace in the AFC playoff race, which likely will come down to the wire. Baker Mayfield has had the injury bug all season and the week off should help the cause in front of the hometown crowd, which will be lit up come game time. The Ravens' defense has been struggling, and it comes in this week with a string of injuries sprinkled across a beat-down squad, which will give Mayfield and crew some wiggle room. Casey’s season record: 37-31-1

Frank Taddeo’s Best Bet: Buccaneers -3

The defending Super Bowl Champions are 9-3 SU, which will result in another NFC South title. However, here is the number all bettors need to pay attention to: Tom Brady is 4-1 ATS at Raymond James Stadium this season. Where will this game be won? That’s easy. The Bills, who own the NFL’s best pass defense allowing just 272.3 yards per game, will now face Tampa Bay’s top-ranked passing offense averaging 311.1 yards per game. Pro money in Vegas believes this will be a statement game in a potential Super Bowl LVI Preview. I agree, as my money will often not be invested fading TB12! Lay the 3 with the Bucs at home to take down Josh Allen and Bills and improve to 6-0 SU at home. Frank’s season record: 33-45

Will Laws’ Best Bet: Jaguars-Titans Under 43.5

Tennessee's offense hasn't been the same without Julio Jones over the last three games, averaging 16.3 points—which includes an ugly home loss to the Texans. Jones may return this week, but even if he is at full speed—which I would not be comfortable betting on—the Titans will still be without A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have somehow regressed on offense as the season has gone on, averaging just 10.7 points over their last six games. They too will be without one of their top offensive weapons in Jamal Agnew. Laquon Treadwell, who didn't make the 53-man roster out of training camp, was their leading receiver last week. I don't foresee these depleted attacks combining for 44 points. Will’s season record: 25-14

Bill Enright’s Best Bet: Cowboys -4.5

Betting on sports is a numbers game and this game has a 4.5-point spread. The Cowboys average 29.4 points per game, and Washington’s defense allows 24.8 points per game. Well, would you look at that, a 4.6-point differential. Almost like the oddsmakers keep it that simple. Dallas' offense averages 416 yards per game and Washington’s defense allows 355 yards per game. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 8-2 ATS when they gain more than 355 yards. Dallas is a great road team, covering the spread 5 out of 6 times. Give me Dem Boys laying the points on the road. Bill’s Season Record: 35-32-2

Sports Illustrated's Betting 101 Series

Whether you are an experienced sports bettor or someone who is new to the scene, the Betting 101 series is perfect as a refresher course or guide to learn more. Check our list of key terms that every sports bettor must know .

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated's Winners Club Newsletter

For a complete list of spreads for NFL Week 14, check out SI Sportsbook

More Betting & College Basketball:

• Week 14 Player Props

• UFC 269 Betting Preview

• My Favorite Bet: The Under in Service Academy Games

• Roundtable: Second-Place Teams That Can Win Divisions

• Running the Ball is Back