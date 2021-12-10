ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TTCU Federal Credit Union surprised 100 Green County teachers with school supplies

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
100 teachers across Green Country were surprised when TTCU Federal Credit Union purchased items off their Amazon classroom wish list.

TULSA, Okla. — 100 teachers across Green Country were surprised when TTCU Federal Credit Union purchased items off their Amazon classroom wish list.

The teachers were part of a teacher appreciation event where over 300 teachers entered a contest and the lucky winners were randomly picked by TTCU Federal Credit Union and surprised them with the items.

100 teachers across Green Country were surprised when TTCU Federal Credit Union purchased items off their Amazon classroom wish list.

“We know how hard it can be for teachers to get those extras for their classroom to enrich students’ learning experiences,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said.

Teachers from Bixby, Collinsville, Jay, Maryetta, Milwood, Oaks Mission, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Westville school districts received supplies. Teachers at Metro Christian School, College Bound Academy, and Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy also received packages of supplies.

100 teachers across Green Country were surprised when TTCU Federal Credit Union purchased items off their Amazon classroom wish list.

“These supplies help us build STEM activities and complete other projects. And they just showed up! This was a lovely surprise,” said Laurie Francis, a teacher at Bixby East Elementary and Intermediate.

