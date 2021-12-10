An Astounding List of Artists Helped Persuade the Met to Remove the Sackler Name

Late one night in February, 2019, Djali Brown-Cepeda finished binge-watching “Siempre Bruja,” a Colombian television series that had just premièred on Netflix. The series purported to tell the story of a strong Black woman with magical powers, and Brown-Cepeda, a Black Dominican American raised in Inwood, in upper Manhattan, had hoped to see, at last, a groundbreaking portrait of Black Latinidad. Instead, “Siempre Bruja” (“Always a Witch”) centers on the romance between its protagonist, a seventeenth-century enslaved Black woman, and her owner’s son. Accused of witchcraft, she is condemned to burn at the stake by the Spanish Inquisition but is saved by a wizard who shows her that she has magical powers and instructs her to travel in time to 2019, where she is free. A few episodes later, however, she chooses to go back to live as a slave so as to be reunited with her owner-lover.
