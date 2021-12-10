An Astounding List of Artists Helped Persuade the Met to Remove the Sackler Name

“Company,” Stephen Sondheim’s gimlet ode to the eternal fear of shrivelling up and dying alone—that is, of being thirty-five and single—is now itself fifty-one: a brassy older broad, two generations removed from the people it describes so brutally and so well. Three years before it premièred, in 1970, Benjamin Braddock sprang Elaine Robinson from her wedding ceremony with the urgency of a fireman rescuing a baby from a burning building, only to ride into their joint future with a look of numb horror on his face. That was commitment in the age of sexual revolution—the end of joy, the ruin of youth, the kiss of death. “Company” took that queasy closing shot of “The Graduate” as its starting point. “It’s things like using force together / shouting till you’re hoarse together / getting a divorce together / that make perfect relationships,” the show’s couples sing. They’re like prisoners arguing against their own parole. Sure, they could choose to be free. But why?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO