Back in March of this year, a very strange, old-fashioned looking game about walking around in a circle released on PC. That game was Loop Hero, and it’s excellent. Yes, it looks like something your geeky uncle might have played on his Commodore PC back in 1989, but don’t let Loop Hero‘s grungy, retro art style put you off. In fact, spend a few minutes with it, and I bet it’ll grow on you. This is a game that needs a dark and gloomy aesthetic; after all, it’s about a world that’s been plunged into never-ending chaos. And to free the world from its demise? You need to travel an endless loop, shaping it as you go, ultimately restoring order. Or at least trying to, anyway.

