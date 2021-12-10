ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The use of a diagnostic strategy with age-adjusted D-dimer thresholds was non-inferior in risk-stratifying for thromboembolic events in emergency department patients with suspected pulmonary embolism

By Yuchen Dai, Michael Pratte
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Compared to conventional diagnostic strategy, the use of the YEARS rule combined with the age-adjusted D-dimer threshold did not result in an inferior rate of thromboembolic events in patients with suspected pulmonary embolism in the emergency department. 2. The use of YEARS criteria in combination with the PERC...

uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

20 Foods That Will Clean Your Arteries Naturally And Protect You From Heart Attacks

One of the main causes of strokes and heart attacks, along with stress, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, are clogged arteries, since they obstruct the normal blood flow. Our circulatory system is an intricate network of capillaries, blood vessels, and arteries, and these tubes carry oxygenated blood through your body, in order to fuel all our body’s functions.
FOOD & DRINKS
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses -- and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Covid patient died in hospital side room after breathing tube disconnected and calls for help went unanswered

A pensioner died alone in a hospital side room after his breathing tube became detached and his appeals for help went unanswered.The 73-year-old man, identified only as Terry, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in December 2020, the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) said.The married father of six was given oxygen but levels of the gas in his blood repeatedly dropped below correct levels, so medics attached a breathing machine called a CPAP. The device produces positive pressure through a tube and mask, but is non-invasive.He was placed in a side room off a ward because the CPAP process can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron FAQ: What we know about the vaccine's effectiveness today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We won't know till next week how effective the Moderna vaccine is in protecting against the omicron variant, Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan said on Friday. Preliminary data out of South Africa suggests the mutated COVID-19 virus may spread more easily than the delta variant but cause milder illness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Find Out SNAP Benefits Your State Pays for the Rest of the Year

You should be aware of when specific federal and state benefits will be reimbursed and how they will be affected by the holiday around Christmas. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) typically deposits benefits at the same time every month, regardless of weekends or holidays. It is critical to note,...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH

