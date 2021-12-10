FEATURED CRIME: Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks help in solving a robbery

Location of the robbery

VICTORIA, Texas – On Nov. 15, right before 4 a.m., three men robbed a convenience store on the 4000 block of US Highway 59. After entering the store, they tried to break into an ATM at the location prior to fleeing the store.

One suspect was a black male. He is about 5’8″ and was wearing a dark jacket. Another suspect was a thin, black male, wearing a red hoodie. The final suspect was a man wearing a blue work shirt and a straw hat.

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. You can also submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your mobile device or by visiting www.crimestoppersvictoria.com.

All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.

