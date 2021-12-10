ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

FEATURED CRIME: Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks help in solving a robbery

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
Location of the robbery

VICTORIA, Texas – On Nov. 15, right before 4 a.m., three men robbed a convenience store on the 4000 block of US Highway 59. After entering the store, they tried to break into an ATM at the location prior to fleeing the store.

One suspect was a black male. He is about 5’8″ and was wearing a dark jacket. Another suspect was a thin, black male, wearing a red hoodie. The final suspect was a man wearing a blue work shirt and a straw hat.

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. You can also submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your mobile device or by visiting www.crimestoppersvictoria.com.

All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.

Three people arrested in missing persons case involving 16-year-old boy

MISSING: Benjamin Loera age 16 JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Rangers and the Jackson County Sheriff’s office are investigating a missing persons case involving a 16-year-old boy. Benjamin Loera was last seen on October 26, 2021. Authorities are conducting many search warrants and interviews. Three people are facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. A juvenile is among...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
Traffic stop reveals marijuana and weapon, leading to arrest

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Deputy Dustin Kieschnick conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 71 near Eillinger. According to Sheriff Keith Korenek, when Deputy Kieschnick approached the driver, he detected the smell of Marijuana. He then had the individuals exit the vehicle. At that time, Deputy Kieschnick observed a partially smoked marijuana cigarette fall from one of the individual’s laps.
VICTORIA, TX
Governor Abbott releases statement on death of Mesquite police officer

AUSTIN – Governor Abbott today issued a statement after the death of a Mesquite Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty earlier this afternoon:. “Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Mesquite Police Department officer who passed away this evening,” said Governor Abbott. “This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers take every day by putting their lives on the line to serve and protect our communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer’s family and the Mesquite Police Department during this difficult time.”
MESQUITE, TX
19th annual Freeport to Port O’Connor Toy Run provides toys for children in need

PORT O’CONNOR, Texas – The 19th annual Freeport to Port O’Connor Toy Run took place this weekend with nearly 40 boats all coming to Port O’Connor to donate toys to children in need. All of the participants loaded their boats up with toys that are all donated to the Adopt an Angel program, part of the Tree of Angels annual donation toy drive. Colton Praktka, an avid fisherman, says that after his first year of participating in the Toy Run, he was hooked.
PORT O'CONNOR, TX
UPDATE: Varela Jr. sentenced to 99 years in prison

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 3, Christopher Varela Jr. was on trial for two charges. The first charge for murdering Melvin Louis Fabian and the second charge for tampering with evidence. Varela junior is sentenced for 99 years in prison for committing a first degree felony. During the closing statement, the defendant’s attorney plead for the jury to consider Varela Jr.’s previous medical history. According to Varela’s parents, he suffered a concussion when he played football in high school. When his father Christopher Varela senior took the stand and was asked about this incident, he claimed Varela Jr. was more social before he suffered a concussion and then become more reserved afterwards.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria County sees drastic decrease in Covid-19 cases over the last few months

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – In the past three months, Covid-19 daily new cases have dropped drastically in Victoria County. Victoria County Public Health Department Director David Gonzales provided an update. During September, there were 1,188 new cases in Victoria County. In October, VCPHD reported a total of 174 Covid-19 cases in the county, a drop of 1,014 cases in a month’s timeframe. During November, just 70 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Victoria County. This is a drop of over 100.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Refugio family wants answers following death of loved one

REFUGIO, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 15, the Williams family assumed they would have a normal family birthday celebration. The family waited for Andrew Williams to arrive for their family’s birthday party when the day took an unexpected turn. Local neighbors called the Williams family saying there was a large police presence at Andrew William’s home, which was down the...
REFUGIO, TX
