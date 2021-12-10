ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania high court throws out mask mandate for schools

By Mark Scolforo / Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania schoolchildren may soon be attending classes unmasked under a state Supreme Court ruling throwing out the Wolf administration’s statewide mandate that face coverings be worn inside K-12 school buildings.

The justices’ decision was announced Friday but the court has not yet issued a full opinion that explains their reasoning.

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 6 new deaths from COVID-19

They ruled that the masking mandate, which also applies to child care facilities, is not valid because it was imposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting health secretary without legal authorization.

The practical impact of the decision will depend on which schools and school districts impose their own masking requirements.

