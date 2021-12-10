ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NHC Releases ‘Lazy Eyes’ Video From First Show at the Troubadour

Spin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock super-trio, NHC, just released a video for their track “Lazy Eyes.” The Los Angeles-based rockers—Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney—performed their first headlining gig at the Troubadour on November 23. The “Lazy Eyes” video was created with footage from the performance, and...

www.spin.com

thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
Spin

Beach House Releases Chapter 2 of Once Twice Melody

In the second chapter of four set to release, Beach House unveiled four new tracks off their forthcoming Once Twice Melody. “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance,” and “Over and Over” are the newest songs, each with animation lyrics, available now off what will be Beach House’s eighth studio record. Chapter 3 is set to release on January 19 and Chapter 4, along with the full album release, on February 18. Chapter 1 debuted the tracks “Once Twice Melody,” “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” and “Through Me” on November 10.
MUSIC
KEAN 105

Turnpike Troubadours Reunite, Announce 2022 Show

It's official: Turnpike Troubadours are back. After years of being on an indefinite hiatus and days of speculation online, the beloved Oklahoma band have reunited and announced their first show since 2019. On an image shared to their social media pages, the band announced they will be headlining a show...
MUSIC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Charly Black Releases First Single From Rio Bueno

International dancehall recording artist Charly Black recently premiered the first single and music video, ‘Gyal Extra Sexy’ off his long-awaited debut album ‘Rio Bueno’. The new video, which comes by way of his YouTube channel, has garnered over 50,000 views since its release on November 24. With a grand entrance...
MUSIC
us105fm.com

Turnpike Troubadours Reveal Date & Venue for their Epic Comeback Show

Last week Turnpike Troubadours got us believing that Christmas miracles may still be possible when they updated their website, wiped their Instagram, and made their Twitter private. Yesterday they squashed any doubt in their fan's minds that miracles don't exist when they confirmed the speculation of a reunion by posting...
NFL
theobelisk.net

The Phantom Eye Premiere “Meaningless” Video From Chromesthesia

New York City’s The Phantom Eye self-released their debut EP, Chromesthesia, in July. The sans-bass three-piece blend progressive, near-post-metallic impulses with a kind of weighted-gaze spaciousness, drawing from the the likes of YOB or The Ocean on “Urgency Calling” or the catchy “Polluted Heart,” but there’s also a precision to their songwriting that has little room for the self-indulgence one might associate with others of a likeminded aesthetic. To wit, “Meaningless,” which is the third video (premiering below) from the five-track/25-minute offering, is a fascinating blend of elements and immediately distinguished in sound by the use of Rhodes piano as a complement to the guitar where a four-string might otherwise be. With Godmaker‘s Pete Ross on guitar and vocals, Rob McKinney on keys/vocals and Larry Hundertmark on drums, the Brooklynite trio call to mind some of the post-sludge aspects of their borough countrymen in Somnuri, without necessarily veering into the same kind of extremity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Kill Your Idols release first song in 15 years from split with Rule Them All, playing shows

Long Island/New York hardcore vets Kill Your Idols have released their first new song in 15 years, "Simple, Short & Fast," which will appear on an upcoming split with LIHC newcomers Rule Them All, due February 4 via Flatspot Records (pre-order). "'Simple, Short, & Fast’ is a song many can relate to," guitarist Gary Bennett says. "We all have that friend that thinks they can help by being pedantic. They mean well, but sometimes you just need to be alone in your thoughts. You need to sort it out yourself. But it’s also the perfect formula for hardcore music - Simple, Short, & Fast."
MUSIC
bravewords.com

METALLICA Release "Sad But True" Performance Video From Hollywood, Florida

Metallica have released more footage from their show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on November 4. Watch the band perform "Sad But True" below:. Watch "Blackened" and "Master Of Puppets" from the same show:. The Coda Collection presents an exclusive global...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Alternative Press

Third Eye Blind release “Silverlake Neophyte” video from ‘Our Bande Apart’

Third Eye Blind have released a music video for “Silverlake Neophyte.” The track comes from their latest album, Our Bande Apart. The visual is directed by guitarist Kryz Reid. Reid gingerly weaves lyrics from the song into softened time-lapse footage of the Silverlake Lounge in Los Angeles. Reid also co-directed...
MUSIC
Billboard

ABBA Releases First Christmas Single, Capping a Year of Firsts: Watch the Video

For ABBA, the firsts have come in threes this year. In November, they landed their first top 10 album on the Billboard 200. Later that month, they received their first Grammy nomination. Now, they are releasing their first Christmas single, “Little Things.”. The simple song is a gentle reflection on...
MUSIC
theprp.com

NHC (Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction) Release “Lazy Eyes” Music Video

A music video directed by Todd Newman for NHC‘s recent single “Lazy Eyes” saw a release online this week. That footage was filmed amid a live performance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. The track is one of several to have seen a release this year from the aforementioned supergroup, whose roster includes Foo Fighters drummer/vocalist Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney.
MUSIC
passtheaux.co

Anson Seabra debuts at Troubadour with first-ever headlining show

Kansas City singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Anson Seabra delighted with his first-ever headlining show which happened to be at the historic Troubadour following a massive North American tour in the fall supporting Alec Benjamin. The sold-out evening showcased a number of tracks off Seabra’s 2021 album Feeling For My Life as well as his 2020 album Songs I Wrote in My Bedroom plus a couple festive tunes off his newly-released A Heartfelt Holiday EP.
MUSIC
Spin

SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Palaye Royale

On the latest episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with rising rockers Palaye Royale. This is the third time they’ve appeared on the show and as usual, they bring the heat. The trio of Sebastian Danzig, Remington Leith and Emerson Barrett chatted about their new album and looked back at their history. The Palaye Royale brothers also spoke about life on the road and what’s it like to rock with your brothers.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

DIGGERTHINGS Ft. BLAZE BAYLEY Release "Ruby Eyes" Single And Music Video

Malta-based metal band, DiggerThings, have released their new single, "Ruby Eyes", featuring former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley. A video for the song can be found below. DiggerThings is a music collaboration between David Cassar Torreggiani (also guitarist and songwriter with Scar, ElderWater, and TodaMusica) and David Depasquale (also producer and guitarist with ClubMurder, and Abysmal Torment). This studio project has David CT as songwriter and guitars, and David D on drums and production, where guest singers collaborate to create varied mix of edgy rock and metal.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

EARTHGANG Release First Single From "Ghetto Gods," "American Horror Story"

Dreamville group EARTHGANG are back with their new single "American Horror Story," which is the first track to arrive from the upcoming studio album Ghetto Gods. The powerful new song arrives ahead of the group's sophomore album, which will drop on January 28, 2022. The song details the real-life horror...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Cordae Channels Steve Jobs To Announce 'From A Bird’s Eye View' Release Date

Cordae has announced his sophomore album From a Bird’s Eye View is set to be released on January 14 via Atlantic Records. The Maryland rapper revealed the news in style by doing his best Steve Jobs impression, donning his trademark black turtleneck and jeans in an Apple-style conference. “This...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

BREAKING: Turnpike Troubadours Add Second Red Rocks Show

As myself and many others suspected, Turnpike Troubadours have added a SECOND show at the glorious Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, next year. Set for Sunday May 15th, 2022, the show will also feature opening performances from Shovels & Rope, as well as Reckless Kelly. After the absolute firestorm...
MORRISON, CO

