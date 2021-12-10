NHC Releases ‘Lazy Eyes’ Video From First Show at the Troubadour

New York City’s The Phantom Eye self-released their debut EP, Chromesthesia, in July. The sans-bass three-piece blend progressive, near-post-metallic impulses with a kind of weighted-gaze spaciousness, drawing from the the likes of YOB or The Ocean on “Urgency Calling” or the catchy “Polluted Heart,” but there’s also a precision to their songwriting that has little room for the self-indulgence one might associate with others of a likeminded aesthetic. To wit, “Meaningless,” which is the third video (premiering below) from the five-track/25-minute offering, is a fascinating blend of elements and immediately distinguished in sound by the use of Rhodes piano as a complement to the guitar where a four-string might otherwise be. With Godmaker‘s Pete Ross on guitar and vocals, Rob McKinney on keys/vocals and Larry Hundertmark on drums, the Brooklynite trio call to mind some of the post-sludge aspects of their borough countrymen in Somnuri, without necessarily veering into the same kind of extremity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO