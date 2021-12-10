ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortage of snowplow drivers hampers states as storms arrive

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — This winter, more motorists may find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed due to a shortage of snowplow drivers.

States from Washington to Pennsylvania and some in the Rocky Mountains are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the comparatively low-paying jobs that require a Commercial Driver's License and often entail working at odd hours in dangerous conditions.

States are warning that it could take longer for the plows to clear highways during winter storms.

State transportation departments are competing for drivers with trucking companies with the ability to increase pay and offer signing bonuses. And trucking companies are short on drivers, too.

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snow Brings Blizzard-Like Conditions

NYACK (CBS13) – Snow, slush, and potential for sliding is overtaking the Sierra. “It’s really bad right now, really bad. I’ve never had to put chains on my truck,” said driver Christopher Ramos. The winter storm in the Sierra brought drivers to a halt in Nyack to put on chains — required to travel any further up the mountain. “Sacramento is just rainy, but once you started driving it started snowing. It’s just really bad, kind of crazy, can’t even see,” said Jaqueline Garcia. Charitie Bolling-Tosuner and her family are heading to their annual winter vacation in Reno but it’s their first year trying...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Downed power lines close I-80; schools close as Sierra snowfall continues

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — Commuters in the Sierra should expect delays as snowfall continues and downed powerlines close Interstate 80. Monday evening, Caltrans said eastbound I-80 is closed at Colfax, and westbound I-80 is closed at Nevada Stateline due to down powerlines.  The California Highway Patrol is “turning ALL vehicles & trucks around,” Caltrans tweeted.  […]
