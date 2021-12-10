ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Editor’s column: A Christmas list for Tennesseans

By Holly McCall
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dc609_0dJiDW4200

The holiday season, we often hear, is for children, a magical time of lights and jolly elves and fancy cookies and gifts.

But the older I get, the more I realize that adults need magic in our lives as much or more than kids. Given the last couple of years — tornadoes, a pandemic, multiple special legislative sessions over which voters had no control — this Christmas begs for gifts we can all enjoy.

As I contemplated writing this column, I entertained the idea of writing something humorous — a satirical “12 Days of Christmas,” perhaps, or a sarcastic Christmas list. (A passport for anti-immigrant GOP legislator Bruce Griffey, so he can experience other cultures? A Magic Eight Ball to help Gov. Bill Lee make decisions?)

But other outlets and other writers will do that, and probably with more skill and wit than I. So instead, I put some hard thought into what Tennesseans, elected and not, could really use in the coming year.

    • Empathy. Tennessee’s legislators have a gross deficit of empathy and understanding for the ordinary Tennessean. Consider their treatment of those who became unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the federal government under then-President Donald Trump, passed extra pandemic era unemployment assistance to help those who lost jobs as businesses closed temporarily or permanently as well as providing financial stimuli to families under a certain income level. But Gov. Bill Lee and most of our Republican leaders took a dim view of the assistance, exhorting Tennessee workers to get off the government teat and get a job. To ensure they did just that, Lee cut off the additional federal unemployment benefits two months before they were set to end, citing possibly apocryphal stories about family-owned restaurants who couldn’t find employees. ( Tennessee Lookout, June 9.) In October, three months after benefits ended for Tennesseans, small businesses still couldn’t fill jobs , pointing to a possible error in Lee’s logic. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8xd1_0dJiDW4200

      Holding down the right wing: Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka. (Photo: John Partipilo)

    • Courage. This gift is intended for a small group of Republicans, the legislators who act the part of Chief Big Talk about their purported independence of thought outside the Capitol chambers but then vote the party line 99% of the time, regardless of whether it’s good for their constituents. The Republican party is clearly facing a divide between the far right Trump brand, as epitomized in Tennessee by Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and legislators such as Culleoka’s Scott Cepicky and Knoxville’s Jason Zachary. Tennesseans need cooler heads — Rep. Sam Whitson of Franklin and Sen. Richard Briggs of Knoxville, for instance — to stand up to their right wing, which is becoming less of a fringe and increasingly more of a majority dangerous to our democracy.
    • Organization and peace. These gifts go to state Democrats, who continue to be their own worst enemies. I’m of the opinion that the state would function much better with two strong parties, and even the minority party can exert good for constituents if it operates efficiently. That’s sadly not the case for Tennessee’s minority party. Stories abound of infighting among members of the Tennessee Democratic House Caucus. In the case of one county Democratic delegation, members with seniority are heard to be cutting deals with House Republicans to sacrifice a new and popular member to redistricting. A party that is continually beset by infighting can’t do the fighting it needs to be doing for Tennesseans.

Given what I’m asking for, my wishes may as well be “magic,” but at Christmas time, a girl can dream. And I’ll always take a few good cookies.

The post Editor’s column: A Christmas list for Tennesseans appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Senator revives bail reform push as 2022 session nears

The bail bond industry thought it pulled the plug on legislation dramatically changing the criminal justice system and money bail during summer hearings. Bail agents captured lawmakers’ attention by putting a human face on the industry, while victim advocates reinforced the need to keep some defendants in jail because of the danger they could pose […] The post Senator revives bail reform push as 2022 session nears appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Funk will audit the governor’s pandemic spending spree

Never one to shy away from conflict with the state government, District Attorney General Glenn Funk is taking up the request of a state senator to audit the pandemic spending of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration. Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, asked Funk this week for an audit and financial review of about $740 million in no-bid, […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Funk will audit the governor’s pandemic spending spree appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

Fiscal Review ready to kick in new rules to avert problematic contracts

The Legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee is ready to revamp state contract guidelines, either through new rules or legislation, after months of poring over millions of dollars worth of dubious deals. Fiscal Review Committee members demonstrated how fed up they are Tuesday by rejecting a 10-year contract requested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation amid concerns […] The post Fiscal Review ready to kick in new rules to avert problematic contracts appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
Tennessee Lookout

Democrats cry foul on redistricting

Redistricting maps haven’t been released, but some House Democrats are already complaining that supermajority Republicans are trying to draw them out of existence. “It’s a huge power play in Middle Tennessee,” says House Democratic Caucus Chairman Vincent Dixie. Because of population loss, Upper East Tennessee as well as urban Memphis and rural West Tennessee are […] The post Democrats cry foul on redistricting appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee Lookout

Environmental sustainability gains ground in Nashville redevelopment

When Nashville Mayor John Cooper gave an update Wednesday on the redevelopment of historic Second Avenue following the Christmas 2020 bombing, he talked of revitalization plans that wouldn’t have happened were it not for the incident — a making of lemonade from life’s lemons scenario. Among the improvements Cooper discussed were creation of an integrated […] The post Environmental sustainability gains ground in Nashville redevelopment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Fired up, ready to go: Workers at Nashville distillery seek union representation

On Friday, workers at the Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville announced their effort to organize with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW Local 1995).  Constellation Brands, a Fortune 500 company, is the parent corporation of Nelson’s Green Brier, as well as international brands such as Corona, Modelo, and Svedka Vodka, having taken […] The post Fired up, ready to go: Workers at Nashville distillery seek union representation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
LABOR ISSUES
Tennessee Lookout

Vanderbilt hits snag over plans build a hospital in Rutherford County

A plan by Vanderbilt University Medical Center to expand its Rutherford County footprint with a new 42-bed, $144 million hospital is once again facing opposition from major hospitals already serving patients in the fast-growing region. Officials with Williamson Medical Center, StoneCrest Medical Center and Ascension St. Thomas, in formal opposition notices filed with state regulators, […] The post Vanderbilt hits snag over plans build a hospital in Rutherford County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Facing GOP pressure, Tennessee medical board votes to take down COVID misinformation policy

The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners voted Tuesday to delete from a government website the text of a policy that warns doctors they could face discipline for spreading COVID misinformation — but the policy itself remains in effect.  In a 30-minute emergency meeting on Tuesday — called in response to a demand from Rep. John […] The post Facing GOP pressure, Tennessee medical board votes to take down COVID misinformation policy appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Whitson
Person
Jason Zachary
Person
Donald Trump
Tennessee Lookout

“Why do we have to consider minorities?”

Civil Miller Watkins, a Black resident of Fayette County, made sure to attend as many redistricting meetings as possible, knowing the county had a penchant for disenfranchising her community.  As the vice-chair of the Fayette County School Board, Watkins was also well versed in the politics of a rural county. Fayette County’s population has grown […] The post “Why do we have to consider minorities?” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee counties file suit against McKinsey consulting firm over its role in the opioid crisis

In a coordinated legal strategy, seven counties in east Tennessee and five counties plus one city in west Tennessee have filed separate lawsuits against consulting firm McKinsey & Co. over its involvement in the opioid crisis. A third federal lawsuit is expected shortly from a group of counties in Middle Tennessee, according to Greeneville, Tenn. […] The post Tennessee counties file suit against McKinsey consulting firm over its role in the opioid crisis appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers approve $8M more for education contract amid commissioner’s potential conflict

The Legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee extended a contract Tuesday to $16 million with New York-based TNTP Inc. despite a potential conflict of interest for the state’s education commissioner. At the Education Department’s request, the Fiscal Review Committee approved a two-year extension for another $8 million through 2024, adding to an $8 million contract the state […] The post Lawmakers approve $8M more for education contract amid commissioner’s potential conflict appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EDUCATION
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers, with every Republican and two Democrats casting votes aimed at preventing that pending requirement.  Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined with the GOP in backing the […] The post U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Seniority#Tennesseans#Gop#Republican
Tennessee Lookout

Immigrant groups address abuse of undocumented workers

Armando Arzate has lived and worked in Nashville for 22 years but said his documentation status allowed his employers to take advantage of him, and Tennessee law offered him few protections from retaliation if he complained.  Since then he’s joined Worker’s Dignity, an organization that supports low wage workers and working class residents, to represent […] The post Immigrant groups address abuse of undocumented workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
IMMIGRATION
Tennessee Lookout

Governor backs Comptroller decision despite business trepidation

Gov. Bill Lee said Friday he agrees with the Tennessee Comptroller’s decision to suspend exemptions from the state’s new COVID-19 law in spite of concerns raised by the business community. Lee also said he doesn’t believe any confusion exists for Tennessee’s companies because no vaccine mandate is in effect. “The mandates have been temporarily shut […] The post Governor backs Comptroller decision despite business trepidation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Legislature could rescind much of COVID-19 law

Barely a month after the Legislature passed a COVID-19 omnibus bill cobbled together in a secret meeting, some lawmakers are ready to unwind it. Much of the legislation was nearly rendered moot by two federal court rulings that put a hold on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, followed by Comptroller Jason Mumpower’s move to suspend […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Legislature could rescind much of COVID-19 law appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Medical board meets to review COVID misinformation policy

The state’s doctor discipline board has called a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss their policy on holding physicians accountable for spreading COVID misinformation, after Republican lawmakers took action to curb the board’s powers to do so in late October. The 12-member Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners in September enacted a policy that warns “physicians […] The post Medical board meets to review COVID misinformation policy appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tennessee Lookout

Investigation urged of doctor who operated on immigrant women in detention

WASHINGTON — Two congressional panels are calling for Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to investigate a doctor who was accused of performing gynecological procedures on immigrant women in a Georgia detention center without their consent or full understanding of the treatment being performed. In a Dec. 3 letter, Democrats on the House Homeland Security […] The post Investigation urged of doctor who operated on immigrant women in detention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
IMMIGRATION
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers question special session after Comptroller suspends COVID-19 exemptions

Comptroller Jason Mumpower office suspended exemptions Wednesday from the state’s new COVID-19 law after two federal judges issued preliminary injunctions against President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement. While the decision satisfied legislative leaders opposed to the president’s mandate, the move also raised questions among some legislators about whether the General Assembly was hasty in holding a […] The post Lawmakers question special session after Comptroller suspends COVID-19 exemptions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Bridgestone sues Tennessee for $11.7M in tax incentives dispute

With great fanfare, state and local leaders announced in 2014 they had secured a deal with tire giant Bridgestone Americas to bring its U.S. headquarters — and hundreds of new jobs — to downtown Nashville. On Wednesday, Bridgestone filed suit against Tennessee to compel state officials to make good on the promised tax breaks that […] The post Bridgestone sues Tennessee for $11.7M in tax incentives dispute appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

2K+
Followers
471
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy