Long-dated Treasury yields post biggest weekly jump in months as U.S. inflation at highest level in nearly 40 years

By Mark DeCambre, Vivien Lou Chen
 3 days ago
BOND REPORT

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed Friday, but long-dated maturities posted the largest weekly rise in several months with data showing U.S. consumer inflation at the highest levels in almost 40 years.

The November CPI reading, which was not as high as some had feared, left yields mixed on the day. The report also solidified the view that the Federal Reserve will act more quickly to tighten monetary conditions when it meets next week.

What are yields doing?
  • The 10-year Treasury note yield (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) was little changed at 1.487%, compared with 1.486% on Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • The 30-year Treasury bond rate (BX:TMUBMUSD30Y) rose 1.7 basis points to 1.883%, up versus 1.865% a day ago.
  • The 10-year yield rose 14.5 basis points for the week, the biggest weekly gain since Feb. 19, based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year rate climbed 20.8 basis points this week, the largest weekly gain since Jan. 8.
  • The 2-year note yield (BX:TMUBMUSD02Y) fell 2.4 basis points to 0.66%, compared with 0.684% on Thursday afternoon. It rose 7.1 basis points this week.
What’s driving the market?

A report on U.S. consumer inflation showed that the cost of living climbed in November, driving the year-over-year rate of inflation to 6.8%. That marked the highest level since 1982 and well exceeded the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

However, the data brought a surprising sigh of relief in certain corners of the financial markets, where some had expected a headline year-over-year number closer to 7%.

For most investors, the difference between 6.8% and 7% might seem like a simple rounding issue, but for traders with money on the line, inflation has proven to be stronger and more durable than anticipated this year, and Friday’s reading carried the risk of another overshoot that couldn’t be ignored.

On a month-over-month basis, the CPI increased 0.8%, the government said Friday , coming in above estimates for a 0.7% advance. The 12-month increase in the core rate climbed to 4.9% from 4.6% and remained at a 30-year peak. The last time the core rate reached 5% was in mid-1991.

The inflation report highlights the pressure on households as they confront rising prices of gas, food, cars, and rent. In addition, the data could hamper President Joe Biden’s goal of passing a multitrillion-dollar social-spending package through Congress before the end of the year, as some U.S. senators fear fiscal stimulus is already overdone, Barron’s, MarketWatch’s sister publication , writes.

Higher consumer prices may also compel the Fed to move more quickly to end its market-supportive bond purchases. Markets expect the tapering of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities purchases could be completed by March, with multiple interest rate hikes expected in 2022.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to the central bank moving more quickly on reducing its monthly bond purchases, given the persistent strength of inflation. There are fears that the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could intensify supply-chain bottlenecks that have contributed to higher prices.

In other data releases on Friday, a University of Michigan survey found that consumer sentiment rose to 70.4 in December from 67.4 in the prior month, but concerns about a wage-price spiral are looming.

What strategists are saying
  • “The inflation print was expected to be a little bit higher in some parts of the market, around 7%,” and the reason bonds ralliied Friday morning “is that there’s a bid for Treasuries, whether domestic or global,” said Rob Daly, director of fixed income for Glenmede Investment Management. “The market wants to own Treasuries into year-end, and this inflation print may have been welcomed by the market,” Daly said via phone.
  • “The yield curve reflects an overall perception that the Fed is going to tighten too fast,” according to Daly. “Do I agree with it now? No, but this is the reality of the market right now.”

#Treasury Department#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#U S Treasury#Dow Jones Market Data#The Federal Reserve
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

By William Hauk, University of South Carolina Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked […] The post Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

