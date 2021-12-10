ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks-Pacers: Odds, Notes, Injuries, Key Trends

By Landon Buford
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build on their eight-point victory on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night as they take on the Indiana Pacers.

In a matchup that was supposed to feature Jason Kidd and Rick Carlisle. However, It was reported that Carlisle would miss the game after entering  safety protocols after Thursday’s practice, which is ESPN’s Tim MacMahon described as “an abundance of caution.”

Mavericks-Pacers

  • Spread: Pacers -2
  • Total: 213
  • Moneyline : Mavericks +110

How Can Mavericks Pull Off The Upset?

  • The key to the Mavs getting the upset is as simple as their shooters hitting their shots when Luka Doncic penetrates and looks to find the open man. The Mavericks have had a hard time hitting their shots from the perimeter over four of their last five games.

Key Stats and Trends

  • The road team has covered the spread in each of the last eight games against the Mavericks.
  • Doran Finney Smith has recorded six rebounds in Mavs’ last three games
  • Luka Doncic has recorded nine or more assists in Mavs’ last eight out of ten games.
  • Dwight Powell has scored 10 more points against the Pacers in the last five out of  six meetings.
  • Kristaps Porzingis has scored 27+ in his last four out five appearances against the Pacers.
  • Domantas Sabonis Jr has scored 20 + points against the Mavs in his last four appearances.

Jason Kidd Gives Praises To Former Lakers Trio Ahead of Wizards Game

#The Dallas Mavericks#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#Mavericks Pacers Spread#Mavs#Injuries#Key Trends
ClutchPoints

Mavericks hit with tough Luka Doncic injury news

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is facing some bad news, as he has been dealing with a left ankle injury over the course of the season. As such, Doncic has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to lingering left ankle soreness. The news surrounding him comes at an unfortunate time for the Mavericks, as they have dropped seven of their last 10 games.
NBA
