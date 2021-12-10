Mavericks-Pacers: Odds, Notes, Injuries, Key Trends

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build on their eight-point victory on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night as they take on the Indiana Pacers.

In a matchup that was supposed to feature Jason Kidd and Rick Carlisle. However, It was reported that Carlisle would miss the game after entering safety protocols after Thursday’s practice, which is ESPN’s Tim MacMahon described as “an abundance of caution.”

Mavericks-Pacers

Spread: Pacers -2

Pacers -2 Total: 213

213 Moneyline : Mavericks +110

How Can Mavericks Pull Off The Upset?

The key to the Mavs getting the upset is as simple as their shooters hitting their shots when Luka Doncic penetrates and looks to find the open man. The Mavericks have had a hard time hitting their shots from the perimeter over four of their last five games.

Key Stats and Trends

The road team has covered the spread in each of the last eight games against the Mavericks.

Doran Finney Smith has recorded six rebounds in Mavs’ last three games

has recorded six rebounds in Mavs’ last three games Luka Doncic has recorded nine or more assists in Mavs’ last eight out of ten games.

has recorded nine or more assists in Mavs’ last eight out of ten games. Dwight Powell has scored 10 more points against the Pacers in the last five out of six meetings.

has scored 10 more points against the Pacers in the last five out of six meetings. Kristaps Porzingis has scored 27+ in his last four out five appearances against the Pacers.

has scored 27+ in his last four out five appearances against the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis Jr has scored 20 + points against the Mavs in his last four appearances.

