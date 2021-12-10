ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans’ Vrabel halts interviews after Cunningham questions

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel throws the challenge flag during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel walked out of his post-practice news conference Friday, becoming angry when questioned about newly acquired linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Vrabel was only about 90 seconds into the session when he was asked to discuss the skill set of Cunningham, whom he coached in Houston and was claimed by the Titans off waivers on Thursday. Vrabel had been asked twice about Cunningham and stated both times that he would talk about him next week.

Cunningham will be inactive against the Jaguars because he can’t clear the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols in time to play Sunday.

“This is ridiculous. Tell them who’s out,” Vrabel said while using an expletive before walking off and instructing media relations director Robbie Bohren to announce the players who would miss Sunday’s game with Jacksonville. “This is so stupid, it’s a waste of my time.”

Vrabel was asked initially about Cunningham being claimed off waivers.

“We’re excited to add him to our football team,” he said. “We’ll talk more about Zach next week. He won’t be active for the ballgame.”

Asked a follow-up question, Vrabel repeated his response: “We’ll talk about him next week. He won’t be active for the game.”

Vrabel fielded questions on other topics after that statement until the subject reverted to Cunningham, leading to Vrabel.

Meanwhile, the Titans will be missing three defensive starters Sunday as cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), linebacker David Long (hamstring) and nose tackle Teair Tart (ankle) were declared out. Tight end Tommy Hudson was also declared out with an ankle injury.

The Titans will wait until Saturday to decide whether to activate wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve. Tennessee also designated safety Dane Cruikshank and receiver Racey McMath for return. All three players practiced this week.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

