Bring Bruno, Weezer into your home

Roxy is a little pittie pup. This 9-month-old cutie will have you on the go all day long with her boundless energy and zest for life. Roxy loves walks, runs, tennis balls, rope toys, snacks, treats, cats and most of all people (kids included). Playful, high energy and social, Roxy’s previous owners noted that she is already crate trained and housetrained, plus she knows several commands. In a previous home, Roxy lived harmoniously with children and cats. Come meet little Roxy today at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, 111 W. Hunting Park Ave., or email adopt@acctphilly.org. ••
Comments / 0