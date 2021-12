How Taylor Swift is taking back her power and what we’re loving about it. If you have not been aware of current news regarding Taylor Swift, you might be wondering why albums (that were released years ago) are suddenly popping back up. Do not worry, I will explain. After Swift’s contract with Big Machine Records expired in 2018, the artist jumped to another label. This new label is where she would have what every artist craves: control over her own works. As a consequence, she lost ownership of all of her master albums recorded from 2005 – 2018. The solution? Re-record all of her works with the phrase ‘(Taylor’s Version),’ following the names of songs and albums. The most recent re-recording is Red from 2012 and fans are freaking out!

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO