A Michelin star is considered to be the ultimate hallmark of fine dining, an honor awarded to the world’s top chefs and restaurants.It’s meant to signify culinary excellence, and the stars are not easy to obtain. All that is to say: if you go to a Michelin star restaurant you expect it to be pretty darn good, or the very least—edible, right?For author Geraldine DeRuiter, this was apparently not the case. DeRuiter shared her horrible dining experience at Bros. in Lecce, Italy where she was served meat droplets a tablespoon of crab and glasses of vinegar... yum?“There is something...

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO