I finally got the new office/guest room mostly done and photographed, so I’m excited to share it with all of you today. I’ll do a disclaimer on this room since I know from a few comments I’ve gotten when I shared progress on Instagram that not everyone will like my design style and how I’ve put it all together. Some will think I put way too much furniture in here and some won’t like the drapes and wallpaper together. That’s all fine! I am confident in what I like and I love it, so I hope you enjoy it too. It has a lot of my favorite things.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO