Congress & Courts

US wins appeal in UK court over request to extradite WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British court Friday opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on espionage charges after it overturned on appeal a decision by a lower court that he was too high a suicide risk to withstand the American criminal justice system. Assange...

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
Julian Assange
Priti Patel
US Congress passes bill barring goods produced by forced labor in Xinjiang

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Congress on Wednesday passed legislation banning the entry into the United States of goods produced by forced labor in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region, underscoring U.S. opposition to Chinese policies targeting ethnic Uyghurs. The...
US hits Iranian officials, entities with sanctions over 'serious' rights abuses

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States has slapped sanctions on about a dozen Iranian officials and entities accused of committing “serious” human rights abuses. The sanctions announced on December 7 target government officials and organizations that...
Russia threatens to deploy nukes in Europe

Russia said on Monday that it may deploy nuclear missiles in Europe because it claims NATO is doing the same. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia’s state-run RIA news outlet that it saw “indirect indications” that NATO was nearing deployment of intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe, so it would be “forced” to do the same, Reuters reported.
China offers humanitarian aid to US after tornado kills 100+

China has offered to support the United States’ humanitarian efforts related to the deadly tornado that ripped through multiple Midwestern and Southern states on Friday. A spokesperson with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), told reporters on Monday that China is willing to “provide emergency humanitarian help” to those impacted by the natural disaster.
