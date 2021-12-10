ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Is Teasing Pete Davidson About Kim Kardashian Relationship

justjaredjr.com
 3 days ago

Miley Cyrus teased Pete Davidson over his Kim Kardashian relationship on The Tonight Show –...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Pete Davidson
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wild Christmas Decorations — Including a Stocking for Estranged Husband Kanye West

A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
CELEBRITIES
WBAL Radio

Miley Cyrus reveals she and Pete Davidson have matching tattoos

Miley Cyrus appeared on Thursday's The Tonight Show with her Miley's New Year's Eve co-host Pete Davidson, and revealed they've been close friends for years -- so close, they even have matching "We Babies" tattoos. Miley and Davidson tell host Jimmy Fallon, it was a snap decision they made after...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Halo#Seventeen Miley Cyrus
Complex

Watch Miley Cyrus Serenade Pete Davidson on ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson stopped by the Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Thursday to promote their upcoming NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The duo’s appearance featured a special performance from Cyrus, who trolled Davidson’s romance with Kim Kardashian by serenading the SNL star with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
justjaredjr.com

Find Out Why Florence Pugh Got Blocked From Posting On Instagram

This is what caused Florence Pugh to get blocked from posting on her Instagram grid – Just Jared. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were seen holding hands in NYC – Lainey Gossip. Olivia Wilde opens up about why she won’t respond to Harry Styles relationship rumors – Just...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian Files to Become Legally Single: ‘Marriage has Irremediably Broken Down’

Despite Kanye West making a very public plea for reconciliation, Kim Kardashian filed documents on Monday to be declared legally single. In the document obtained by Rolling Stone (if the judge signs off on the paperwork), Kardashian will essentially separate marital status from her slow-moving divorce from the rapper — she announced they were splitting in Feb. 2021 — so that the two would only have to deal with issues of child custody, property, and other possessions. “The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner no longer desires to be married to Respondent,” the new filing reads. “There is no question that...
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Meet JaRon Adkison: Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To 'My Guy' Amid Rumors She's Engaged

"Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you." Erykah Badu has gone Instagram official with her man and the Internet is loving it. The 50-year-old singer took to the social media site on Saturday to introduce fans to “My guy, ” a musician named JaRon Adkison who goes by JaRon the Secret. She shared some delightful candid photos of the stylish pair in nature, at home, and even a photo of them wearing matching untraditional rings on that finger, sparking rumors that the two are headed down the aisle.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy