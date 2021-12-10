Miley Cyrus Is Teasing Pete Davidson About Kim Kardashian Relationship

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Miley Cyrus reportedly made her way to Pete Davidson's house in Staten Island after the two performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. According to Page Six, Cyrus' SUV was spotted driving into the garage of Davison's condo after they finished taping their appearance on the late-night show.
Watch: Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye "Ye" West at 2021 PCAs. The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left little to the imagination on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, turning heads in a silver chainmail mini dress as she cheered on sister Kim Kardashian, who took home the Fashion Icon Award at the star-studded ceremony.
Kim Kardashian had a big night at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, but it was her emotional speech that had many fans realizing that she still has a lot of love for her ex, Kanye West. Dressed from head to toe in an all-black ensemble from Balenciaga, Kim stood in front of the audience and delivered a message filled with gratitude.
Ye is putting on a full-court, very public press to patch things up with his currently estranged wife, Kim Kardashian -- he's using old photos, and confessing to his failures as a husband ... all in hopes of getting her back. The man formerly known as Kanye West is feeling...
Pushing (almost) all her boundaries. Kim Kardashian didn’t hold much back while hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time — but there was one particular joke that stayed on the cutting room floor. The Skims CEO, 41, reflected on why it finally “felt like the right time”...
A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
Miley Cyrus appeared on Thursday's The Tonight Show with her Miley's New Year's Eve co-host Pete Davidson, and revealed they've been close friends for years -- so close, they even have matching "We Babies" tattoos. Miley and Davidson tell host Jimmy Fallon, it was a snap decision they made after...
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson stopped by the Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Thursday to promote their upcoming NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The duo’s appearance featured a special performance from Cyrus, who trolled Davidson’s romance with Kim Kardashian by serenading the SNL star with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.”
So how did a woman, once famous for being the assistant of a hotel heiress supersede the expectations of her watchful public and come out on top, become not only a cultural commodity, but a powerful financial one, too?. It was once easy to frame Kim as a fluke in...
Despite Kanye West making a very public plea for reconciliation, Kim Kardashian filed documents on Monday to be declared legally single.
In the document obtained by Rolling Stone (if the judge signs off on the paperwork), Kardashian will essentially separate marital status from her slow-moving divorce from the rapper — she announced they were splitting in Feb. 2021 — so that the two would only have to deal with issues of child custody, property, and other possessions. “The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner no longer desires to be married to Respondent,” the new filing reads.
Kourtney Kardashian’s life has changed so much over the past two years, but falling in love with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and seemingly living her best life isn’t the only major change in the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s life. The n...
"Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you." Erykah Badu has gone Instagram official with her man and the Internet is loving it. The 50-year-old singer took to the social media site on Saturday to introduce fans to “My guy, ” a musician named JaRon Adkison who goes by JaRon the Secret. She shared some delightful candid photos of the stylish pair in nature, at home, and even a photo of them wearing matching untraditional rings on that finger, sparking rumors that the two are headed down the aisle.
An honest mistake! John Legend made a deal with Chrissy Teigen to get some matching tattoos (designed by their daughter Luna!), but according to the 36-year-old Cravings author, Legend never held up his end of the bargain. “Luna was drawing on us one night and she’s like, ‘This is the...
Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
