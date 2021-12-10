AG: Investigation clears two Rochester police officers who shot and killed Mark Gaskill

The state Attorney General's Office investigation cleared the two Rochester police officers who shot and killed 28-year-old Mark Gaskill on May 14 on Glasser Street, according to a report released Friday afternoon.

The Office of Special Investigation determined the actions of Officers Blake Langdon and Donald Flood Jr. "did not rise to the level of criminal conduct" after reviewing body-worn camera footage, street surveillance video, witness interviews and other evidence, the office said in a press release.

Flood fired seven shots and Langdon shot four times, the report stated. Gaskill, who didn't fire any shots, was struck six times. Officers repeatedly shouted, "Show me your hands!" as Gaskill attempted to get out of the vehicle's back seat.

Police did find a loaded handgun near Gaskill's right hand, according to the report.

Both Flood and Langdon were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The status of that investigation remains unknown.

Attorney General Letitia James said her office remains committed to "fair and thorough investigations." It is still reviewing the death of Timothy Flowers, who was shot and kileld by RPD SWAT officers back in June.

"...OSI determined that the officers involved were not unjustified in their use of deadly force, as the law requires for bringing criminal charges," James said in a release. "Despite the conclusive evidence in this case, I know Mr. Gaskill’s family is still coping with the loss of a loved one, and I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Gaskill family.”

In the video footage released from the fatal shooting, RPD obscured the police officers' faces and their embedded identifying information, which can be used to point back to badge numbers. Previous body camera footage RPD released to the public had no such redactions.

The footage reveals a situation that escalated in seconds and left many questions unanswered, including whether the man in the backseat fired shots at police officers.

Mayor James Smith said, along with the community, they just became away of the completed investigation Friday afternoon.

"The administration will continue to work with the NYS Attorney General’s Office to ensure transparency for the public," Smith said in a statement.

Caution: Body-worn camera footage below contains graphic content.

Timeline of events

The bodycam video shows the events that took place after Flood and Langdon pulled over a car on Glasser Street. Police say they were responding to the area because of a ShotSpotter report of gun fire near 523 Lyell Ave. The time code of the video presents the moments between 4:24 a.m. and 4:51 a.m. May 14.

The officers identified a car leaving the scene by utilizing surveillance footage, according to a release.

Flood and Langdon eventually pulled over the vehicle and found Gaskill in the back seat. Another passenger, the girlfriend of the driver, tells officers that she's pregnant and they're en route to the hospital. Gaskill was asked for identification and provided a fake identity and date of birth, officers reported.

Officers tried to speak with Gaskill and attempted to open the door, but "the two officers allegedly saw Mr. Gaskill reach to the right side of his waistband and draw a gun with his right hand," according to a release from the attorney general.

Bodycam footage showed the officers repeatedly told Gaskill to drop the gun. However, the officers retreated and "Gaskill allegedly opened the rear passenger-side door, and, as he appeared to get out of the car, the officers ordered him to show his hands, and then discharged 11 shots, striking Mr. Gaskill six times."

Flood was 10-15 feet away from Gaskill when he initially opened fire, and 25-30 feet away from Gaskill and the vehicle as Flood continued to retreat, the report stated. Langdon, meanwhile, was 20 feet away from Gaskill.

Police found a loaded semi-automatic pistol near Gaskill's right hand inside the vehicle, the report said.

Gaskill was in the car for roughly six minutes after he was shot before police approached. The woman seated in the front seat wasn't struck. Four additional officers arrived on scene and approached the vehicle behind a protective ballistics shield.

An ambulance arrived 11 minutes after Flood's last shot, the report said, and Gaskill was declared dead at 4:50 a.m.

Further analysis determined the recovered gun had been used earlier in the shots-fired incident detected by ShotSpotter.

Both Flood and Langdon were jointly interviewed by RPD and attorney general investigators.

Officers cleared

After Eric Garner died in New York police custody in 2014, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that made the state attorney general a special prosecutor in police-involved civilian deaths. In order for the AG to investigate, there had to be a question of whether the person was armed and dangerous.

Under the provisions of 70-B section, it now doesn't matter if a civilian killed by police was armed or not. The attorney general is immediately able to assert jurisdiction over all police-involved deaths. The new law codified this process and expanded the role of the attorney general.

In order to file charges against the officers, the Office of Special Investigation needed to figure out if officers were justified in their use of deadly, physical force. Investigators then needed to determine whether or not Gaskill "was about to use deadly, physical force, was not reasonable or, alternatively, that the officers could have avoided using deadly, physical force by retreating with complete safety to themselves and others," according to a release.

Investigators, however, couldn't meet that burden.

The report stated the officers might have been able to retreat to ensure their own safety, but there is "no evidence either officer knew he could do so with complete safety to others," including the two other occupants of the vehicle and other officers at the scene.

"In sum, there is no evidence the officers could have avoided the use of deadly physical force by retreating, because there is no evidence that they knew they could retreat with complete safety to themselves and others," the report concluded.

Contact Will Cleveland at wcleveland@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @willcleveland13. Thanks to our subscribers for supporting quality local journalism. If you aren’t a subscriber, please consider a digital subscription.