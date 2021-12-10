ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ sends letters to New York TV stations

By Greg Norman
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn FBI office in New York reportedly is warning local television stations to be on alert if they receive letters from someone claiming to be the "Chinese Zodiac Killer". The notice – which was issued Wednesday night – comes after several media outlets in the Albany area received letters from the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Investigators say they’ve finally ID’ed Zodiac Killer – but police are sceptical

A team of independent investigators says it’s finally unmasked the Zodiac Killer, but legal authorities are unconvinced.The group, which calls itself the Case Breakers, says it has uncovered a “goldmine” of evidence that could link the unsolved 1960s murders to Gary Francis Poste, a California house painter who died in 2018.“When The Case Breakers approached officials about a new Zodiac suspect last spring, five police and state agencies would not cooperate,” the team told Fox News. “But last week, the man who runs the 10-year cold case team, Thomas J Colbert, received a tip from his long-time sources in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Hong Kong vs. New York

In approximately April 2020, Hong Kong, a city of about 7 million persons, experienced the same COVID pandemic as the rest of the world and records on the internet show about 970 total cases of infection at that time. By contrast, New York City, with a population of around 8 million, was experiencing a seven-day average of 9,350 infections. A very large difference. Why?
POLITICS
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Killer#Tv Stations#Murder#Chinese#Fbi#The Times Union
The Independent

Skull found in California garden leads police to homemade guillotine in house being used by drugs gang

California police have concluded that a man died by suicide using a homemade guillotine after a human skull was found in the bushes at a home in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco. The head of Robert Enger was found in March. He had reportedly built the guillotine using a large metal spike instead of a sharp blade, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. According to police, Mr Enger was beheaded after his death by a man who law enforcement alleged moved into the home. The local paper reported that Robert Melvin Ross III pleaded no contest to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Post Office Workers Indicted After Stealing $750,000 And Over 1000 Credit Cards In Interstate Scam

On December 8, postal workers from various parts of the East Coast were caught and arrested for an elaborate identity theft ring worth an astounding $750,000. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, ten suspects (four of whom were post office employees) were indicted on second-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree conspiracy and a plethora of other charges in the New York State Supreme Court. A statement from the district attorney’s office named Michael Richards, of Manhattan, as the 37-year-old mastermind. Kennisha Murrell, 36, Curquan Highsmith, 31, Bruce Bienvenue, 31– all from Brooklyn and Kenneth Freeman, Jr., 25, of Maryland, allegedly stole credit cards from batches of mail deliveries made in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Burke, Virginia.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

I am leaving New York City for Florida. I never thought I would

I always hated the "Goodbye, New York" genre of writing. "Good riddance," I’d think. "More room for us." I was raised in Brooklyn, my husband in Queens. Our three children were born in Manhattan. I was a New York supremacist. Your city is fine, really, it’s just that it’s not New York. It’s not even close. I’ve been to your city. Yes, I’ve been to that deli or that restaurant. That one street, it’s wonderful. But it’s not comparable to the greatest city in the history of the world. It’s just not.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Emmett Till case being closed by DOJ guarantees no one will pay for his lynching

For decades, if not centuries, Americans have persisted in the belief that the South is separate and distinct from the rest of the country. It’s commonly held that the politics that have governed the region, the atrocities that have happened there and the inadequate responses to those atrocities belong to the South and the South alone. But the widespread racism that allowed Emmett Till’s killers to escape accountability is one of many reasons we can dismiss such a belief as fantastical.
POLITICS
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

682K+
Followers
131K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy