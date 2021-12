The past couple of years have been rough on Edgard. Our community is suffering complications brought on most recently by COVID-19 and followed by Hurricane Ida. The Washington Post reported at the start of the pandemic in April, that St. John had more COVID-19 deaths per capita than any other county in the nation. As a doctor treating the community, I personally saw both the health effects and the other societal implications. Adding on to the devastation that COVID-19 already brought, we then suffered a harsh recovery from Hurricane Ida that hit in September.

