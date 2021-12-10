Burglars make off with 40 guns from California firearms store: Report

A t least 40 guns were stolen from a California firearms store on Thursday, authorities said.

Multiple suspects are thought to have raided Whitten Sales in Garden Grove, California, at about 12:16 a.m., according to police .

When officers responded to the scene, they found the front door had been shattered, and the store's owner told them one individual was seen on the store's surveillance footage.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

The burglars escaped in two vehicles, a blue and silver BMW, with at least 40 weapons taken from the store's safe, according to a report .

"They seemed to know exactly what they were grabbing," said Kyle Starr, a security guard.

