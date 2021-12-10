ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Burglars make off with 40 guns from California firearms store: Report

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMlGL_0dJiA3yV00


A t least 40 guns were stolen from a California firearms store on Thursday, authorities said.

Multiple suspects are thought to have raided Whitten Sales in Garden Grove, California, at about 12:16 a.m., according to police .

When officers responded to the scene, they found the front door had been shattered, and the store's owner told them one individual was seen on the store's surveillance footage.

WATCH: SHERIFF ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING GIRL AT HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GAME

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

The burglars escaped in two vehicles, a blue and silver BMW, with at least 40 weapons taken from the store's safe, according to a report .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"They seemed to know exactly what they were grabbing," said Kyle Starr, a security guard.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 13

Lou Cummings
3d ago

Why stop at the register and pay? They're not going to do anything anyway. Just take what you want and the taxpayers of California will pay the bill.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden Grove, CA
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Security Guards#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
56K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy