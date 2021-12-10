Delta flight makes emergency landing after passenger allegedly assaults flight attendant and air marshal

A Delta Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles made an emergency stop Thursday night in Missouri after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant and air marshal, according to authorities.

"Last night we were notified a @Delta flight diverted to OKC after flight attendant was assaulted by passenger," tweeted the Oklahoma City Police Department on Friday morning. "Officers boarded aircraft & took Ariel Pennington (7/17/1986) into custody. He was booked into jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness."

CALIFORNIA BUSINESSES FACE THREATS OF ARSON OVER VACCINE MANDATES

The Delta flight from D.C. to LA International Airport was diverted to Will Rogers World Airport at around 5:40 p.m. PST, an Oklahoma City police captain told ABC7 . The flight's captain said Ariel Pennington, 35, became combative and assaulted a flight attendant.

A federal air marshal who got involved was also assaulted by Pennington, the captain stated. The marshal was eventually able to detain Pennington. The plane landed in Oklahoma City around 7:40 p.m. PST, where police took the man into custody.

The flight departed Oklahoma City and arrived at LAX around 10:20 p.m. PST, according to FlightAware.

A passenger later posted a clip of the altercation to Instagram.

The flight attendant and air marshal were not seriously injured, the police captain said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and federal air marshals on Delta flight 342 from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement,” the airline said in a statement to the Washington Examiner . “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The incident remains under investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported 5,553 incidents of unruly passengers between 2020 and 2021, a significant increase year over year. These include 3,998 mask-related incidents.

Washington Examiner Videos