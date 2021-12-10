Mississippi Today announces $25,000 matching grant from the Maddox Foundation

Mississippi Today is pleased to be awarded with a $25,000 matching challenge grant from the Maddox Foundation for donations made during NewsMatch 2021. The Maddox Foundation announced this week that they will match all donations dollar-for-dollar made to Mississippi Today during its year-end NewsMatch campaign, up to $25,000.

Give now to take part in this opportunity and support local news!

“A nonpartisan news source is absolutely vital in today’s world,” said Maddox Foundation CEO Robin Hurdle. “It encourages public dialog leading to true civic engagement which is the backbone of healthy communities. We are pleased to continue to support Mississippi Today as they provide this powerful resource for free to the public.”

Maddox Foundation was founded by Dan Maddox in 1968. He and his wife, Margaret Maddox, had a commitment to young people, a love of nature and a vision for making their corner of the world a better place. They chose Robin Hurdle to continue their legacy, which lives on through the current work of the foundation.

Maddox Foundation, located in Hernando, has made many signature investment grants into youth development. These investments include renovating and supporting the Margaret Maddox Family YMCA; putting an internet-connected computer in every public classroom in Mississippi; creating innovative places for children to learn and play; establishing the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi; and funding the Education Director position and the MTV exhibit at the Grammy Museum Mississippi.

“We are grateful to the Maddox Foundation for this generous challenge grant that doubles the impact of donations made by our reader members,” said Mary Margaret White, Mississippi Today CEO. “Nonprofit news puts the power where it belongs, with the people, and this matching grant from the Maddox Foundation catalyzes donations of all sizes that are made to Mississippi Today, the state’s flagship nonprofit newsroom.”

Mississippi Today was founded in 2016 to keep close tabs on the state legislature and regulatory agencies where decisions are being made that affect many aspects of daily life for Mississippians: health care policy, school funding, economic development and social justice.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.