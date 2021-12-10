ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Mississippi Today announces $25,000 matching grant from the Maddox Foundation

By Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7895_0dJi9dT200

Mississippi Today is pleased to be awarded with a $25,000 matching challenge grant from the Maddox Foundation for donations made during NewsMatch 2021. The Maddox Foundation announced this week that they will match all donations dollar-for-dollar made to Mississippi Today during its year-end NewsMatch campaign, up to $25,000.

Give now to take part in this opportunity and support local news!

“A nonpartisan news source is absolutely vital in today’s world,” said Maddox Foundation CEO Robin Hurdle. “It encourages public dialog leading to true civic engagement which is the backbone of healthy communities. We are pleased to continue to support Mississippi Today as they provide this powerful resource for free to the public.”

Maddox Foundation was founded by Dan Maddox in 1968. He and his wife, Margaret Maddox, had a commitment to young people, a love of nature and a vision for making their corner of the world a better place. They chose Robin Hurdle to continue their legacy, which lives on through the current work of the foundation.

Maddox Foundation, located in Hernando, has made many signature investment grants into youth development. These investments include renovating and supporting the Margaret Maddox Family YMCA; putting an internet-connected computer in every public classroom in Mississippi; creating innovative places for children to learn and play; establishing the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi; and funding the Education Director position and the MTV exhibit at the Grammy Museum Mississippi.

“We are grateful to the Maddox Foundation for this generous challenge grant that doubles the impact of donations made by our reader members,” said Mary Margaret White, Mississippi Today CEO. “Nonprofit news puts the power where it belongs, with the people, and this matching grant from the Maddox Foundation catalyzes donations of all sizes that are made to Mississippi Today, the state’s flagship nonprofit newsroom.”

Mississippi Today was founded in 2016 to keep close tabs on the state legislature and regulatory agencies where decisions are being made that affect many aspects of daily life for Mississippians: health care policy, school funding, economic development and social justice.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Mississippi Today

Podcast: Lawmakers receive $7 billion in federal spending requests

State Sen. John Polk of Hattiesburg is chairman of a special committee studying how the state can best spend $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act federal COVID-19 stimulus money. Polk provides an update on the committee’s work over the last several weeks and the challenges of coming up with a plan to create “transformational” change in Mississippi with the unprecedented federal windfall of tax dollars.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Mississippi Today

Bethany Atkinson joins Mississippi Today staff as community manager

Mississippi Today is pleased to announce that Bethany Atkinson has joined the Mississippi Today Audience Team. Atkinson, a native of Madison, will serve as Mississippi Today’s community manager. She will work to help build and cultivate a diverse community of Mississippi Today readers by designing community-driven content and products across all Mississippi Today platforms with an emphasis on membership, community engagement and branding.
MADISON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Cleveland, MS
Government
City
Hernando, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Cleveland, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Anthony Thaxton

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with filmmaker Anthony Thaxton. Thaxton and restauranteur Robert St. John have produced the wonderful documentary and accompanying book, Walter Anderson: The Extraordinary Life and Art of the Islander. Thaxton discusses the making of the film, Anderson’s legacy...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi universities ditch employee vaccine mandate

Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced on Wednesday that the University of Mississippi is abandoning its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees. The decision comes after a federal judge in Georgia issued an injunction against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contract workers. Judge R. Stan Baker temporarily blocked implementation of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Pay Raise!

Maybe Scrooge will also sit down to talk with Cratchit’s about his family’s affairs over a bowl of Smoking Bishop. Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Mississippi Today

Lawmakers wanted input on spending $1.8 billion in pandemic stimulus. They got $7 billion in requests.

Mississippi, the poorest state in the nation, has many unmet needs in nearly every aspect of public life and suffers from decades of neglected maintenance, staffing and underfunding that even a historic federal windfall can't cover. The post Lawmakers wanted input on spending $1.8 billion in pandemic stimulus. They got $7 billion in requests. appeared first on Mississippi Today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Kimberly Campbell

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell. She is responsible for leading and directing AARP’s work in advocacy, community engagement, and communications to serve the 285,000 AARP members in Mississippi. Previously, she served in the House...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Charity#The Maddox Foundation#Newsmatch 2021#The Community Foundation#Nonprofit
Mississippi Today

Most Mississippi employees eligible for January pay raise under new salary classification system

About 19,000 of the 24,000 Mississippi state employees who fall under the state Personnel Board guidelines will be eligible for a pay raise of up to 3% in January. About $7 million for the pay raise was appropriated earlier this year during the 2021 legislative session. Agency heads were given discretion on whether to actually award the raises, though legislative leaders made it clear at the time that the money was appropriated to provide state employee salary increases. The pay raise will be the first enacted under the Personnel Board’s new salary classification system called “Project SEC2.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

How rural Prentiss County leveraged federal relief funds to ensure high speed internet access for all

As billions of dollars flow into the state of Mississippi from federal relief funds, some state leaders point to what’s happening in Prentiss County as a playbook. Long before the start of the pandemic, the Prentiss County Electric Power Association (EPA) was working to increase broadband, or high-speed internet, access in their area. They lobbied the state Legislature to pass the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act in January of 2019, which gave them the statutory ability to provide broadband services. Construction took about a year, and in July 2020 they began installing fiber internet in customers’ homes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Podcast: Mississippi, the center of the abortion debate

Mississippi Today journalists Julia James and Will Stribling join editor-in-chief Adam Ganucheau to discuss how Mississippi was at the center of a renewed national debate about abortion access and the U.S. Supreme Court’s deliberations about Roe v. Wade.   The post Podcast: Mississippi, the center of the abortion debate appeared first on Mississippi Today.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Mississippi Today

State agencies give lawmakers wish lists for federal pandemic dollars

State agencies and other groups pitched lawmakers for hundreds of millions in federal pandemic stimulus funds in hearings at the Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. The agencies want to fix or replace dilapidated buildings, water and sewer pipes, and computer systems. They asked for money to expand nursing programs, hire more law officers, improve the state’s tourism marketing and workforce training, buy a helicopter and do many other projects that would otherwise be out of reach in the regular state budget.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy