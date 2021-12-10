Earth911 Podcast: Scott Lively on the Future of Beef and Meat Labeling

We sit down for another responsible investing conversation with Newday Impact Investing CEO Doug Heske. Our topic is investing to ensure there is enough clean water for humans, animals, and vegetation around the world. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated that $472.6 billion of investment is needed by 2035 to continue providing clean safe drinking water, and the opportunities for conservation are everywhere. For example, McKinsey recently reported that between 14% and 18% of domestic potable water is lost each year just to leaks. Doug shares his insights into the rising interest in water investment, discussing Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA), Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS), Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), Waters Corporation (WAT), and Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI).
