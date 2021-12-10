Earth911 Podcast: Scott Lively on the Future of Beef and Meat Labeling

Consumers would like to see labels on meat and dairy products in supermarkets that would indicate how the animals were reared and slaughtered, new research has found.According to a survey of 2,000 people commissioned by Compassion in World Farming, 68 per cent of people would welcome animal welfare labels.Currently, the only animal product for which it is compulsory to have a label indicating animal welfare is eggs.Today, all egg packaging must show whether or not the hens used were kept in cages.An additional survey conducted by the National Secular Society (NSS), which was also of 2,000 people, found that 72...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 9 DAYS AGO