ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Earth911 Podcast: Scott Lively on the Future of Beef and Meat Labeling

By Earth911
Earth 911
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Lively is the co-founder of the largest organic and grass-fed beef producer in the United States, Raise American, and is the author of a new book, For the Love of Beef: The Good, the Bad and the Future of America’s Favorite Meat. America has a massive appetite for beef. It’s...

earth911.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Questions Podcast: Boldly looking into the future

The GoPowercat crew assesses the outlook for both Kansas State football and basketball as key periods near for both programs. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Farm and Dairy

Reader: Support country of origin labeling for beef

I am writing to all my fellow cattle producers and beef consumers. Are you feeling the pinch with increased expenses and getting basically the same price for your calves since 2016? Or if you have a load of cattle finished, can’t get a buyer out to even look at them? Seen a crazy increase in beef you buy in the grocery store?
AGRICULTURE
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Shannon Lohr on Building a Responsible, Tranparent Fashion Industry

Shannon Lohr, founder of Factory45 sits down with Earth911’s Mitch Ratcliffe to talk transparency in fashion labeling. Fashion is one of the most environmentally harmful industries on the planet because it has focused on delivering “fast,” short-lived products made to be worn a few times and discarded. Factory45 has worked with more than 500 sustainable fashion entrepreneurs to develop a responsible industry in textiles and clothing. Her blog, podcast, and free or fee-based tools for fashion startups are a great resource to understand the environmental impact of traditional fashion and the potential for a low- or no-carbon future for fashion.
ENVIRONMENT
agfax.com

Livestock: Ag Wants Clear Cell-Cultured Meat Label – DTN

Meat and poultry groups told USDA they want cultured-meat cell products to be distinctly labeled so as to avoid consumer confusion, in comments submitted to the agency for a proposed labeling rulemaking. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service closed a public comment period on Dec. 2, as part of a...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Lively
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Investing for Clean Water Newday Impact’s Doug Heske

We sit down for another responsible investing conversation with Newday Impact Investing CEO Doug Heske. Our topic is investing to ensure there is enough clean water for humans, animals, and vegetation around the world. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated that $472.6 billion of investment is needed by 2035 to continue providing clean safe drinking water, and the opportunities for conservation are everywhere. For example, McKinsey recently reported that between 14% and 18% of domestic potable water is lost each year just to leaks. Doug shares his insights into the rising interest in water investment, discussing Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA), Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS), Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), Waters Corporation (WAT), and Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI).
ENVIRONMENT
asapland.com

Benefits of Beyond Meat vs Beef

Beef is without a doubt the most widespread meat and until now, there was no other option than to cut it into small pieces and cook it in a pot. However, beyond meat recently announced that they were able to solve this problem with their newest product called ‘beef’. Beyond...
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

NCBA fights for definitive labels on lab-grown meat

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has submitted comments (Dec. 1, 2021) to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) related to the labeling of meat or poultry products that contain lab-grown animal cells. NCBA believes that the term “beef” should only be applicable to products derived from livestock raised by farmers and ranchers. As USDA-FSIS works to develop regulatory standards for labeling lab-grown, or cell-cultured, protein products, NCBA is committed to ensuring that product labels are fair, accurate, and will safeguard a level playing field for all protein products competing in the marketplace.
AGRICULTURE
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Tetra Pak’s Lisa Ryden Explains the Path to Carton Carbon Reduction

Earth911 talks with Lisa Ryden, Sustainable Development Director at Tetra Pak, the world’s largest carton manufacturer about its 2021 corporate sustainability report and the steps the company is taking to reduce its environmental impact. Tetra Pak has established itself globally, selling 183 billion cartons in 2020. The brand name has become synonymous with cartons in many regions, where they are referred to as a “Tetra.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#The Future Of America#Favorite Meat#Americans#Iheartradio
Middletown Press

Navajo ranchers want imported beef labeled

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Continued drought and lack of precipitation in the Southwest has forced rancher Majorie Lantana to reduce the number of cows at the ranch she leases from the Navajo Nation. The ranch, registered as the Pitts Ranch 4, is located about 15 miles from Crownpoint. Lantana...
AGRICULTURE
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Making Buffalo, New York, a Livable, Equitable Climate Haven

The advent of climate change spells disaster for many regions, especially in coastal areas and the West, where a long-term drought appears to be developing. But in some regions reaching across the northern U.S., cities are poised for what could be a migration from struggling regions. Meet Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the City of Buffalo’s Office of Strategic Planning, who explains how the upstate New York city is preparing and planning for growth as people seek safer places to live as the climate changes.
BUFFALO, NY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Meat alternatives tasting more like beef, nutrition difference remains

Meat alternatives tasting more like beef, nutrition difference remains. December 8, 2021 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Missouri, News. Mark Russell tells Brownfield the difference becomes noticeable when comparing nutritional value, calling beef one of the most powerful foods. “Ten essential nutrients packed into a very small, three to four...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheConversationCanada

Lab-grown meats and cow-free dairy can meet the demand for protein and help address climate change

The protein sector is at a crossroads. On the one hand, global demand for animal protein has never been higher. On the other, meat and dairy already have an outsized hoofprint on the world’s farmlands. And with the climate crisis devastating natural and agricultural resources, we know the Earth’s ecosystems cannot support an expanded traditional agricultural sector. Plant-based protein has experienced rapid growth but is dwarfed by the size of the global meat protein market. Enter cellular agriculture. Every day brings news of new venture capital funding, adding over US$9.7 billion in global investments. Cellular agriculture encompasses a raft of...
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

NCC Comments on Labeling Cell-Cultured Meat and Poultry

(NAFB) – The National Chicken Council commented on the labeling of cell-cultured meat and poultry products. The NCC says those products need to be marketed in a way that clearly conveys their basic nature to consumers. That will avoid confusing consumers regarding the difference between cell-cultured protein products and traditional animal protein products.
AGRICULTURE
meatpoultry.com

NCC, Upside Foods chime in on cultured meat labeling just ahead of comment deadline

As the debate over the labeling of cultured meat and poultry products continues, comments from both sides of the issue have been submitted since the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service solicited comments as part of its advance notice of proposed rulemaking, “Labeling of Meat and Poultry Products Comprised of or Containing Cultured Animal Cells.” Initially notice was announced in September, but in November, the USDA extended the comment period deadline by 30 days, to Dec. 2, 2021 in response to “stakeholder requests.” Prior to the deadline, trade associations and manufacturers submitted comments to be considered.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Friendable CEO Featured on Hellblazerbiz Podcast in ‘Fan Pass Live’ Episode Highlighting the Company’s Platform and Plans for Future Growth

Fan Pass is in an exciting stage, extending its reach and popular service offerings to artists in the UK as well as other countries outside the US. Friendable, Inc., a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce that Company CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. is featured in a one-on-one conversation with the Hellblazerbiz Podcast.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Consumers want labels on meat and dairy products detailing animal welfare

Consumers would like to see labels on meat and dairy products in supermarkets that would indicate how the animals were reared and slaughtered, new research has found.According to a survey of 2,000 people commissioned by Compassion in World Farming, 68 per cent of people would welcome animal welfare labels.Currently, the only animal product for which it is compulsory to have a label indicating animal welfare is eggs.Today, all egg packaging must show whether or not the hens used were kept in cages.An additional survey conducted by the National Secular Society (NSS), which was also of 2,000 people, found that 72...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
High Plains Journal

Will more meat packing capacity help avoid future disruptions?

COVID-19 caused so many disruptions across the farm to fork supply chain but also spurred renewed interest in local foods and more, diverse meat processing facilities. But even as some states and the U.S. Department of Agriculture invests millions of dollars into expanding medium and small-scale meat processing, a new economic analysis cautions against seeing this development as insulation against the next “black swan” event, which is how the researchers describe the pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
stthomas.edu

In the News: AnnMarie Thomas on The Futures Archive Podcast

AnnMarie Thomas, a professor of entrepreneurship and engineering, joined "The Futures Archive" podcast to discuss the history of the ball and how play has impacted us as human beings. From the episode: One nice thing about play is that even though we've been doing it since the creation of humans...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy