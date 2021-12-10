ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri mom steals daughter’s identity to attend college, get financial aid, and fool boyfriends

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410cNm_0dJi94qy00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri woman has pled guilty to a scheme to steal her estranged daughter’s identity, enroll in a university and get financial aid. The New York Times reports that Laura Oglesby, 48, had boyfriends who believed that she was only 22-years-old. She pretended to be her daughter for around two years.

The Mountain View, Missouri woman used her daughter’s Social Security card in 2016 to get a Missouri driver’s license. Oglesby enrolled in a university in 2017 using the same stolen identification. She was able to get financial aid which gave her access to thousands of dollars in grants and student loans.

Top Story: 6 victims in Amazon warehouse collapse identified

Investigators from Arkansas notified the Mountain View Police Department that they were looking for Oglesby. She was wanted for financial fraud and for embezzlement of over $25,000. The embezzlement was also tied to the theft of her daughter’s identity. They believed that she was living north of the Arkansas border.

The Mountain View Police Department arrested her during a traffic stop in 2018. She initially denied that she was Laura Oglesby but later admitted who she really was after officers showed her proof.

The plea agreement has Oglesby paying $17,521 in restitution to the university, as well as restitution to her daughter. Oglesby pled guilty in federal court Monday to Social Security fraud . She could face up to five years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Police say that she probably ruined her daughter’s credit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Mountain View, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Ambulance stolen from Mercy Hospital, man in custody

ST. LOUIS – A man is in custody after an ambulance was stolen from Mercy Hospital on New Ballas Road Monday morning. The theft happened at approximately 6:55 a.m. The Creve Coeur Police Department said they responded to Mercy Hospital and alerted surrounding police departments to the situation. A Town and Country Police officer saw […]
CREVE COEUR, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Sentencing#Embezzlement#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOX 2

Man shot and killed in Ferguson, multiple police units respond

FERGUSON, Mo. – A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. St. Louis County Police answered a call for an officer in need of aid on Carson Road. The Post-Dispatch reported one man was shot and killed nearby on Tiffin Avenue. Multiple police units responded. FOX 2 is working to […]
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri man given probation after attending Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A 29-year-old eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to three years of probation after he attended the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Valley Park, was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building, a misdemeanor.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Man in custody after police chase ends in Berkeley, Missouri

ST. LOUIS – One man is in custody Monday morning after an early morning police chase. Officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on Chambers Road in north St. Louis County. When they arrived at the scene, they couldn’t find a victim. They then spotted an SUV in the area and the driver […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy