Ben Schiller, the managing editor for features and opinion at CoinDesk, breaks down how the year's top 10 crypto influencers were selected and what to expect from the blockchain ecosystem, especially the growth of NFTs, in 2022. "This whole crypto story has become not just a story about money or the future of money," he said. "It's also become a cultural story where it's getting into gaming, it's getting into artwork, into collectibles, and all kinds of cultural categories it wasn't in before." Schiller noted that he expects the U.S. and other world governments to establish crypto regulations in the coming year.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO