The holiday season brings along with it many traditions. One that I particularly enjoy is building and decorating a candy covered gingerbread house. Indianapolis has a few events around the city this month where you can register and go in to create your own masterpiece. There is something so satisfying about carefully constructing a gingerbread house to only later destroy it and devour the delightful candies and spiced cookies.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO