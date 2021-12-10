ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Rescue Mission of Roanoke finishes strong with a successful year

wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the time of year when people think about where they can make...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Rescue Mission responds to concerns about the shelter as new homeless ordinance becomes active

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Several concerns were mentioned before Roanoke City Council members during Monday’s meeting regarding operations at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. The organization’s CEO, Lee Clark, was compelled to stand up and ask Mayor Sherman Lea if he could respond to the concerns, despite not signing up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting on Monday, Dec. 6.
ROANOKE, VA
WSMV

Nashville Rescue Mission is looking for 500 hams

NASHVILLE (WSMV)- The Nashville Rescue Mission is looking for 500 hams by Wednesday, Dec.22. to feed those who are experiencing homelessness and hunger during the holiday season. The Nashville Rescue Mission has been feeding the homeless and hungry in Middle Tennessee since 1954. “We know there are a lot of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVM

Valley Rescue Mission seeks to help veterans in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the holidays, there are also many local military veterans in need, so News Leader 9 launched a new campaign called “Operation Victory.”. One of the three local organizations that we are asking you to help is Valley Rescue Mission, where News Leader 9 went today and met a hero that got a hand up from them.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Berry
Longview News-Journal

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission seeks help with toy donations for Christmas giveaway

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission helped hundreds of children last year with its drive-thru Christmas gift distributions, and this year organizers are aiming to benefit even more East Texas families. But the nonprofit agency needs the public's help, as more donations are needed so it can help families in the Tyler...
LONGVIEW, TX
pahomepage.com

Hometown Hero: Water Street Rescue Mission

Monday's hometown hero is Water Street Rescue Mission in Lancaster. The mission gives back all year from serving meals in the shelter to providing groceries to those in need. Anyone can help by donating to their food drive.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Mission#Charity#Living Local
WDBJ7.com

Rescue Mission of Roanoke releases statement on vote to ban sidewalk camping

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke released the following statement in response to Monday night’s City Council vote to ban sidewalk camping:. “In light of the homeless camping ban ordinance that was passed yesterday by the Roanoke City Council, we will continue to do what we have always done, serve those in need. We know that an organization best serves its people when it responds to comments and concerns from those affected. We are listening, and we know the face of homelessness is constantly changing. As homelessness changes, we will do our best to serve each and every individual who needs services in our city. Our staff is undergoing training to better understand some of the challenges our guests and potential guests are facing. We do this because we know our primary responsibility is to help people get off the street, get them the services they need, and to help them find long term, stable housing. To everyone who spoke last night, we thank you for your feedback. At the end of the day, our goal is a common one, saving the lives of those who are homeless, addicted, and in need of help in our community.”
ROANOKE, VA
41nbc.com

Georgia Cotton Commission donates socks to Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Several families in Middle Georgia can stay a little warmer this holiday season, thanks to local farmers from the Georgia Cotton Commission. They donated 880 socks to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia on Friday morning. The Rescue Mission says it will give the socks to residents staying...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission's "Hope for the Holidays" Telethon: Daniel's Story

KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission in our Hope for the Holidays Telethon to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. Portland Rescue Mission’s Erin Holcomb joined us to share the story of Daniel, who will be spending Christmas indoors for the first time in 30 years!
PORTLAND, OR
thevalleyledger.com

Art Brings a Different Kind of Happiness to the Allentown Rescue Mission

(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission held its first art class for men in its Transformation Program. The course provided many therapeutic benefits and profoundly impacted the men. The students’ excitement carried over to the next day. And the men asked for more classes to be added to the current bi-monthly art class schedule.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Rescue Mission Discipleship Graduate manages Rescued Treasures store

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This year 62 people have graduated from the Wyoming Rescue Mission Discipleship Recovery Program. One graduate has continued working with the Mission as a manager for their Rescued Treasures Stores. “I ended up at the Rescue Mission in March 2020, I had nowhere else...
SOCIETY
WKTV

Mug Club: Rescue Mission of Utica to Host Women's Coat Giveaway

It's time now to welcome the newest members of our Morning Mug Club -- brought to you by Holland Farms Bakery & Deli. The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a “Women’s Coat Giveaway” from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, located at Rescue Mission of Utica Community Services, 1013 West Street, Utica.
UTICA, NY
WLOS.com

Local rescue mission celebrates 40 years

The Hendersonville Rescue Mission is celebrating its 40th anniversary of serving the local community. The non-profit, faith-based ministry started as a soup kitchen and has evolved into a mission that provides shelter, drug and rehabilitation programs, a medical clinic, a clothing clinic, and support services to find housing and employment.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
cbs17

Durham Rescue Mission faces toy shortage ahead of Christmas giveaway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Rescue Mission is facing a toy shortage just weeks ahead of its annual Christmas Community Dinner and Toy Giveaway. The Mission asked the public to donate 3,000 new and unwrapped toys and games for children ages 7-12. “Please join me in helping provide toys...
DURHAM, NC
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission seeks help with toy donations for Christmas giveaway

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission helped hundreds of children last year with its drive-thru Christmas gift distributions, and this year organizers are aiming to benefit even more East Texas families. But the nonprofit agency needs the public’s help, as more donations are needed so it can help families in the Tyler...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy