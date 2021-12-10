ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys for Tots in Lynchburg gives hope and gifts to children

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToys for Tots is a longstanding program that provides toys to children who...

www.wfxrtv.com

13abc.com

Hope for the Holidays collects nearly 19,000 toys for children in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to distribute the thousands of toys that were collected in the 13abc Hope for the Holidays toy drive. Thanks to the Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan community, we collected a total of 18,578 toys, helping ensure every child in our community has something special to unwrap this holiday season.
TOLEDO, OH
ospreyobserver.com

Gift Of Hope Provides Toys And Holiday Food To Community

For most people, the Christmas holidays are full of joyous celebrations with family and friends; however, this isn’t true for many local families who are struggling to make ends meet during these difficult times. One out of every six people in our area are food-insecure, which means that they may not have enough food or money for their next meal. Incredibly, many food-insecure people are not homeless—more than 94 percent that need help either rent or own their own home.
BRANDON, FL
9&10 News

Toy Town Giving Playmobil Statue Donations to Toys for Tots

Toy Town in downtown Cadillac is turning a negative situation into a positive one. On Nov. 21, the toy store’s Red Wing statue that stood outside their store was stolen and destroyed. After the co-owner, Thaddeus Gommesen, posted about the situation on Facebook, he says the community came together to...
CADILLAC, MI
WMDT.com

New organization ‘A Cousin’s Wish,’ offering food, clothes, and support for those in need

SALISBURY, Md. – A new local organization called ‘A Cousin’s Wish’ is working to make sure those in need are taken care of this holiday season and beyond. Founders Chavia Savage and Asia Morgan tell 47 ABC, they’ve been trying to give back to others since they were little. They tell us. it’s a family value they hold above the rest. Now, they’re working with local organizations and other community members to take care of the homeless and those less fortunate. They say they didn’t grow up with everything, but what they did have was support. Savage and Morgan say they want to make sure everyone has support as well no matter where they are at in life.
SALISBURY, MD
Cullman Times

Nexan donates Christmas gifts for Good Hope children

GOOD HOPE — Good Hope city employees visited Nexan Building Products Wednesday morning to collect Christmas presents that the company donated for nine local children. 2021 marks the 12th year that the company has donated Christmas presents, and Nexan’s Crystal Carpenter said they continue to do so every year to give back to their community.
GOOD HOPE, AL
basinlife.com

Toys for Tots Brings Joy to Children in Need

It has been another challenging year as American families and parents continue to struggle to find work, put food on the table, and make financial ends meet. Being able to give their children a merry Christmas can feel out of reach. Supply chain and economic hurdles bring extra challenges this...
PORTLAND, OR
wymt.com

Toys for Tots gives toys to kids in Leslie County

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, officials with the city of Hyden and Leslie County got an opportunity to give toys to children in the community. A spur-of-the-moment opportunity from Toys For Tots allowed people in the area to collect the toys. The Mayor of Hyden, Carol Joseph said there...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
94.5 KATS

Toys For Tots Still Hoping for Gifts For Older Kids

The U.S. Marines are still collecting toys Today for the Toys for Tots program. You can still donate to the Toys for Tots program Today at Steve Hahn. Hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars were donated on Friday for the Toys for Tots program at Steve Hahn VW, KIA, Mercedes Benz at 1730 South 1st Street. His his annual Toys for Tots event was a big success like it is every year. The event helps the U.S. Marines and the Yakima Salvation Army provide toys for kids in Yakima this Christmas. You can still drop off toys at the dealership up until December 20.
YAKIMA, WA
wwnytv.com

Help Toys for Tots give kids a Merry Christmas

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Toys for Tots campaign is underway. Local donations are crucial so every kid can have a happy holiday. Kris Hudson was live during 7 News At Noon from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown, one of the toy drop-off locations. You can see his report...
WATERTOWN, NY
92.7 WOBM

12 Days of Giving: Day 1 Toys for Tots

OceanFirst Bank is looking to make a difference in our communities this holiday season through the “OceanFirst Bank 12 Days of Giving" campaign. The holidays are a time of giving and what better way than to give back to the organizations that make a difference in our communities day in and day out! Townsquare Media & OceanFirstBank are partnering together to highlight 12 different charities during this season of giving, spreading the word of the good that they do, and getting our communities to rally behind them.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WCIA

INTERVIEWS: Toys For Tots 2021

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Our WCIA Toys For Tots drive is jam-packed with people working hard to help make sure area children have a great holiday season. Major Randall Summit with the Salvation Army of Champaign County:. Illini Basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood brought in a truckload of toys...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

