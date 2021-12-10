Toys for Tots in Lynchburg gives hope and gifts to children

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — ‘Tis the season for decking the halls! One Lynchburg man is taking that to a whole new level with a light display that’s bringing in some serious Christmas cheer and lots of attention. Every year, Anthony Settje organizes a light display, consisting of...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to distribute the thousands of toys that were collected in the 13abc Hope for the Holidays toy drive. Thanks to the Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan community, we collected a total of 18,578 toys, helping ensure every child in our community has something special to unwrap this holiday season.
For most people, the Christmas holidays are full of joyous celebrations with family and friends; however, this isn’t true for many local families who are struggling to make ends meet during these difficult times. One out of every six people in our area are food-insecure, which means that they may not have enough food or money for their next meal. Incredibly, many food-insecure people are not homeless—more than 94 percent that need help either rent or own their own home.
Toy Town in downtown Cadillac is turning a negative situation into a positive one. On Nov. 21, the toy store’s Red Wing statue that stood outside their store was stolen and destroyed. After the co-owner, Thaddeus Gommesen, posted about the situation on Facebook, he says the community came together to...
SALISBURY, Md. – A new local organization called ‘A Cousin’s Wish’ is working to make sure those in need are taken care of this holiday season and beyond. Founders Chavia Savage and Asia Morgan tell 47 ABC, they’ve been trying to give back to others since they were little. They tell us. it’s a family value they hold above the rest. Now, they’re working with local organizations and other community members to take care of the homeless and those less fortunate. They say they didn’t grow up with everything, but what they did have was support. Savage and Morgan say they want to make sure everyone has support as well no matter where they are at in life.
GOOD HOPE — Good Hope city employees visited Nexan Building Products Wednesday morning to collect Christmas presents that the company donated for nine local children. 2021 marks the 12th year that the company has donated Christmas presents, and Nexan’s Crystal Carpenter said they continue to do so every year to give back to their community.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Giving Tuesday falls on Nov. 30 -- A day set aside to give back to your community however you see fit. One group that is a household name when it comes to charity is "Toys for Tots." 7 News is proud to partner with them again this year to brighten the holidays for children in need.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s often said that the holiday season is less about receiving and more about giving. That sentiment was on full display Thursday morning at a Shreveport car dealership. For at least 15 years, the generous team at Moffitt Audi and the compassionate staff of the...
It has been another challenging year as American families and parents continue to struggle to find work, put food on the table, and make financial ends meet. Being able to give their children a merry Christmas can feel out of reach. Supply chain and economic hurdles bring extra challenges this...
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Toys for Tots is ready to distribute gifts in Kent County this weekend, and this year, organizers say there could be a record number of people. Currently 12,700 kids are registered to get a gift this year. That's up from last year, and would beat the previous record of 10,700 if all of those people show up.
TIFFIN, Ohio — 'Tis the season for giving. WTOL 11 recently covered a Grinch who stole from kids in need, taking off with thousands of donated gifts from the Toys for Tots Findlay chapter. For the last six years, Coordinator Larry DeVelvis has been happy to the do work, but this understandably upset him.
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, officials with the city of Hyden and Leslie County got an opportunity to give toys to children in the community. A spur-of-the-moment opportunity from Toys For Tots allowed people in the area to collect the toys. The Mayor of Hyden, Carol Joseph said there...
The U.S. Marines are still collecting toys Today for the Toys for Tots program. You can still donate to the Toys for Tots program Today at Steve Hahn. Hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars were donated on Friday for the Toys for Tots program at Steve Hahn VW, KIA, Mercedes Benz at 1730 South 1st Street. His his annual Toys for Tots event was a big success like it is every year. The event helps the U.S. Marines and the Yakima Salvation Army provide toys for kids in Yakima this Christmas. You can still drop off toys at the dealership up until December 20.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Toys for Tots campaign is underway. Local donations are crucial so every kid can have a happy holiday. Kris Hudson was live during 7 News At Noon from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown, one of the toy drop-off locations. You can see his report...
Across West Michigan, toy and monetary donations are down for Toys for Tots. In Kent County, the previous record for kids registered to receive gifts sat just above 10,700. This year, more than 12,300 are signed up to get toys, but with the donations slow to come in, there's worry some kids wont be able to get their holiday magic.
Over $6,000 was raised at the Toys for Tots campaign at Chaps Saloon in Buxton. Toys for Tots is a national program that collects new, unwrapped toys for families that cannot afford them during the holiday season. “Being able to hear their stories about who they help and what kind...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Started by the U.S. Marines, the Toys for Tots campaign makes sure that no child goes without feeling the joy of unwrapping a gift under the Christmas tree. They are back this year and are in need of the community’s help. Maj. Mike Schroeder and Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator Paul Caputo discuss how you can help out.
OceanFirst Bank is looking to make a difference in our communities this holiday season through the “OceanFirst Bank 12 Days of Giving" campaign. The holidays are a time of giving and what better way than to give back to the organizations that make a difference in our communities day in and day out! Townsquare Media & OceanFirstBank are partnering together to highlight 12 different charities during this season of giving, spreading the word of the good that they do, and getting our communities to rally behind them.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Our WCIA Toys For Tots drive is jam-packed with people working hard to help make sure area children have a great holiday season. Major Randall Summit with the Salvation Army of Champaign County:. Illini Basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood brought in a truckload of toys...
