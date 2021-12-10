Crews manage to put out wildfire in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Clouds of smoke rose above Reno County Friday as a wildfire burned near K-17 and Arlington just northeast of Castleton and south of Darlow.

The Pretty Prairie Fire Department was dispatched to this location around 2:00 p.m., where they discovered a wildfire burning about 40 by 50 feet of wild grass and heading into pastures.

Reno County Task Force, Sedgwick County Task Force, District 8 in Yoder, and District 9 in Haven were called out to assist the fire due to four homes in the area being threatened.

Rick Grabber, the Fire Chief for the Pretty Prairie Fire Department, said that the wind started out blowing from the southwest, and while the crews were preparing to battle the fire, the wind shifted and began coming from the northwest. This caused crews to have to start over.

Crews were able to get the wildfire under control within an hour. An estimate of 200 acres ended up being burned in this wildfire. No structures or homes were burned, thanks to homeowners having mowed their lawns recently.

Photo courtesy: KSN

South-central Kansas is currently under a Red Flag Warning , which means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will occur. A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to the behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

This warning covers Hutchinson, Wichita, Chanute, Coffeyville, Medicine Lodge, Emporia, parts of Oklahoma, and everywhere in between.

Outdoor burning is not recommended during Red Flag Warnings or Fire Weather Watch.

