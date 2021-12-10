ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Sanitary sewer work causes lanes to narrow along South Connecticut

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SF1Xv_0dJi7JeW00
KOAM Image

Sanitary sewer work will create the need to shift lanes for approximately ten days starting December 13.

Drivers using Connecticut Avenue should watch for narrowing lanes just south of 32nd Street.

Travelers in this area should also be aware of the road closure along Connecticut Avenue for a short time. This is necessary for the installment of the new sanitary sewer pipe. The street closure will be sometime after the Christmas holiday, however, the city will post signage prior to closure and will also post announcements on Facebook.

The City of Joplin is doing this work as part of utility relocations ahead of next year’s Connecticut widening project. The construction will take place between 32nd Street as well as the bridge over Interstate 44.

For questions, please contact Chris Parker, Sanitary Sewer Engineer, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1284.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Joplin, MO
Traffic
State
Connecticut State
Local
Missouri Traffic
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Christmas Parade judges and parking

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Christmas parade is nearing and the judges, parking and alternate routes are announced. This year’s theme is Cruisin’ to Christmas. Watch more than 85 entries roll down Main Street on Tuesday, December 7. At 6:00 pm, a color guard will lead the parade starting at...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Lane closures at Broadway and 4th in Pittsburg start Nov. 30

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Drivers will run into some lane closures at Broadway and 4th Street in Pittsburg starting tomorrow. Mission Construction will be doing a sub-surface repair patch in the center of the intersection. Crews will shift traffic starting Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The City of Pittsburg is letting motorists know that this work will interfere with normal traffic patterns.
PITTSBURG, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Avenue#Sanitary Sewer#Signage#Christmas Holiday#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

So, what’s up with the purple street lights? Or are they blue?

PITTSBURG, Kan. – If you drive in Pittsburg, you may notice something a little off about the nighttime lighting: purple street lights. Some see purple, some see blue (even cameras sometimes don’t agree). But, at any rate, that’s not on purpose. According to Evergy, the issue with the lights “allows too much of that blue-purple light spectrum to come through which changes the color of the light.”
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know (11/26/21)

CARTHAGE, Mo. – You may notice something missing from a popular drive-through Christmas lights display in Carthage, Missouri. A fire destroyed the nativity scene at the Way of Salvation light display Wednesday night. A theatric element might have started that fire. CARTHAGE, Mo. – Giving thanks was the purpose yesterday...
CARTHAGE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Work progressing on schedule for new Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Work is continuing on schedule for the new Dover Hill Elementary School in Joplin. We stopped by the site to talk with officials about progress on the school. The construction equipment is nearly non-stop at the site of the new Dover Hill Elementary. Voters approved the new school to replace the two oldest buildings in the district, West Central and Columbia. Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss says the new building will enhance the student experience. “Handicapped accessibility, special programming space, I mean, we could just go on and on about all the ways that this will bring us up to code and up to adequate standards for our students.”
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
999
Followers
328
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy