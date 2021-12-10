Sanitary sewer work causes lanes to narrow along South Connecticut

KOAM Image

Sanitary sewer work will create the need to shift lanes for approximately ten days starting December 13.

Drivers using Connecticut Avenue should watch for narrowing lanes just south of 32nd Street.

Travelers in this area should also be aware of the road closure along Connecticut Avenue for a short time. This is necessary for the installment of the new sanitary sewer pipe. The street closure will be sometime after the Christmas holiday, however, the city will post signage prior to closure and will also post announcements on Facebook.

The City of Joplin is doing this work as part of utility relocations ahead of next year’s Connecticut widening project. The construction will take place between 32nd Street as well as the bridge over Interstate 44.

For questions, please contact Chris Parker, Sanitary Sewer Engineer, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1284.

