Airport hotel back on Council agenda after developers renegotiate agreement

Oxnard– The Public Works & Transportation Committee, Tuesday, November 17, approved agreement A-8377 for custodial services at citywide park restrooms. The agreement is for one year, with an option to extend the agreement for two additional consecutive periods of one year each, not to surpass January 1, 2025. The cost to the city is not to exceed $1.8 million. It also authorizes a purchasing agent to execute the amendments to the agreement for a total term not to exceed three years.

OXNARD, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO