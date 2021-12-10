ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Airport hotel back on Council agenda after developers renegotiate agreement

By Shelby Kellerman
Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, the City Council will once again vote on a lease agreement with Airport Hotel LLC — but...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

The Details of the Bonita Avenue Developer Agreement

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tuesday, the Ottumwa City Council will vote on a developer agreement to build three apartment units off of Bonita Avenue. The Council has already met two out of the three requirements to make the apartments a reality. First, the site had to be designated as an...
OTTUMWA, IA
Olympian

Development agreement between Tumwater and Port hits bump after port rejects new proposal

The city of Tumwater held a nearly three hour public meeting on Tuesday to get feedback on a proposed development agreement between the city and Port of Olympia. The agreement, if approved, would guide development of a 200-acre parcel of land near Olympia Regional Airport, better known as the port’s New Market Industrial Campus. A Southern California-based warehouse developer called Panattoni, which is working with the port, would like to develop the land.
TUMWATER, WA
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Meadows developers sue Glenwood Springs after council denies apartments proposal

Glenwood Springs City Council’s denial of a proposed Glenwood Meadows development is the subject of a lawsuit filed Wednesday. Glenwood Meadows LLC and its prospective developer, BLD Group, submitted a complaint against the city and its council, alleging the Nov. 18 tie vote, which resulted in the denial of BLD’s proposed development, was an abuse of discretion and exceeded the council’s jurisdiction, according to court documents.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KGLO News

Clear Lake council approves development agreement for new HyVee store

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council Monday night approved a development agreement for HyVee to place a grocery store in the eastern portion of the community. Embree Development Group of Georgetown Texas plans to construct a 51,000-square foot store and convenience mart with related surface parking on six-and-a-half acres of land northwest of the intersection of US Highway 18 and North 20th Street.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#Airport Hotel Llc
hillcountrynews

"Once in a generation project": Cedar Park Council approves $400M, 117-acre master development agreement for hotel, convention center and furniture store

The Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved Thursday a master development agreement with CPM Development LLC for a planned $400 million, 117-acre hotel and convention center that will be …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local...
CEDAR PARK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Suburban Times

The DuPont City Council Dec. 7 Meeting Agenda

The DuPont City Council will hold a Special Remote Meeting on Dec. 7 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
POLITICS
Brenham Banner-Press

Skydiving business lease agreement approved by council

Skydiving is Brenham’s newest business venture at the Brenham Municipal Airport. On Thursday, Brenham City Council approved a lease agreement for a landing zone for Skydive Freedom upon the deletion of a secondary landing zone near the airport terminals.
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda Bend Townhomes development halted after City Council denies change of zoning

The Buda City Council denied an ordinance Dec. 7 to change the zoning of a 2.89-acre plot of land on the corner of FM 967 and Arveda Lane from form district 4H to planned development for Buda Bend Townhomes, a new development by Origo Works. The proposed development would feature 26 units, and, though labeled townhomes, they would be sold as condominiums and a homeowners association would be established.
BUDA, TX
tricountysentry.com

CUSTODIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT MOVES TO THE CITY COUNCIL

Oxnard– The Public Works & Transportation Committee, Tuesday, November 17, approved agreement A-8377 for custodial services at citywide park restrooms. The agreement is for one year, with an option to extend the agreement for two additional consecutive periods of one year each, not to surpass January 1, 2025. The cost to the city is not to exceed $1.8 million. It also authorizes a purchasing agent to execute the amendments to the agreement for a total term not to exceed three years.
OXNARD, CA
salemreporter.com

AGENDA: Salem City Council meets Monday to consider comprehensive plan update, waiving fees to install airport charging stations

Salem city council chambers on Wednesday, September 30. (Amanda Loman/Salem Reporter) The Salem City Council meets Monday to consider amending the city's comprehensive plan, an application for grand funds to support commercial air service development and waiving fees to install charging stations at the Salem Municipal Airport. Councilors will consider...
SALEM, OR
myhits106.com

Rental Housing Code Ordinance On City Council Agenda Again

Original ordinance no 2039 will be introduced on first reading at the December 7th City Council Meeting. “The purpose of the City Rental Housing Code is to provide minimum habitability criteria to safeguard health, property and public wellbeing of the owners, occupants and users of rental housing”. If passed, the...
LARAMIE, WY
Central Illinois Proud

Normal Council approves development agreement with O’Brien Automotive

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Town Council approved a development agreement with O’Brien Automotive Monday. “This is one of the best kind of incentive approaches that we can take,” Council Member Kevin McCarthy said. “We all thrive from this agreement together as partners.”. McCarthy said that the agreement is...
NORMAL, IL
Hutch Post

Busy agenda for South Hutchinson City Council Monday evening

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson's council will have a public hearing on a grant to get money for police patrol vehicles as part of its meeting tonight. South Hutchinson applied for grant funding with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) under its Rural Development Community Facilities Program.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
lostcoastoutpost.com

Hiring a Waterfront Development Consultant, Cracking Down on Shopping Carts, COVID Bonus Pay for City Workers and More Highlights From Tonight’s Eureka City Council Agenda

It’s Eureka City Council night! Let’s take a look at what’s on the agenda. The City of Eureka has been looking to goose development on the town’s waterfront for a long, long time, and with limited success. But as we told you a couple of months ago, the city has a new plan to get there. Local officials are looking to draft something called “the Waterfront Specific Plan,” a big part of which would streamline permitting under the California Environmental Quality Act.
EUREKA, CA
Wichita Business Journal

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita, KS
636
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita

Comments / 0

Community Policy