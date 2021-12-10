ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Madu Nicola look cozy and happy in New York

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Madu Nicola were spotted looking happy and in love in the city. The couple was photographed as they headed out for dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YO1hR_0dJi76GK00 GrosbyGroup
Marc and Madu were all bundled up for the weather.

Marc was wearing full winter gear, including a hat, gloves, a scarf, and a gray Canada Goose jacket. Madu was wearing fewer accessories, yet still looked cozy in her beige sweater over her full black outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlZOs_0dJi76GK00 GrosbyGroup
The two looked happy to be spending time together.

Marc and Madu’s relationship went public at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, where they stunned onlookers with their stylish outfits. While Marc looked relaxed in black pants and a white shirt, Madu wore a black dress and a stylish updo. The two looked comfortable with each other, kissing and hugging for the cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgX2N_0dJi76GK00 GettyImages
Madu and Marc looked comfortable on the Billboard red carpet.

Not much is known about their relationship, but their red carpet debut means that it’s reached a more serious stage. They’ve both kept their relationship off of their social media and all we know is that Madu is a model.

Marc has been married three times before, to Shannon de Lima , Jennifer Lopez , and Dayanara Torres . While their relationships have had their ups and downs, it appears Marc is on amicable terms with them all, including Jennifer and Dayanara, with whom he’s had several children.

