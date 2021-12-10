Federal judge blocks Tennessee law that disallows schools to issue mask mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Tennessee law that prevents schools from enforcing mask mandates.

According to court documents, Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw issued the ruling Friday, saying the ruling supports the public’s interest in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee’s schools.

So far in 2021, students and their families filed lawsuits to hav e school districts in Williamson County issue mask mandates as not doing so would violate the Americans With Disabilities Act , the plaintiffs argued.

In November, Governor Bill Lee signed a law restricting the ability for schools, businesses and local health departments to issued mask or vaccine mandates .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.