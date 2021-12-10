ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Miss Universe 2021: when and how to watch it

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

One of the most renowned annual beauty pageants of the world is here again. This year, the 2021 Miss Universe pageant will take place on December 12 in Eilat, Israel at a custom-built arena named after the event (Universe Arena).

To watch it, you can tune in to Fox or Telemundo this Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

RELATED:

Adamari López will be a judge at Miss Universe 2021

Contestants from all over the world are competing for the title of Miss Universe. According to the press release sent by Fox: “This year’s competition also will feature two other contestants from the region: Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco . This will mark the first time that a delegate from the United Arab Emirates has competed in the competition. Additionally, Miss Universe Morocco returns to the competition for the first time in more than four decades.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rs0X9_0dJi5Ja600 GettyImages
Miss Universe Morocco returns to Miss Universe for the first time in more than four decades

On Sunday 20 semifinalists will be announced live during the broadcast. Nineteen of the women will be selected by the pageant jury and the 20th will be selected via online voting.

The iconic competition, which is on its 70th edition will be hosted once again by Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey , who returns to present the event for the sixth time. This year, he will be joined by his daughter Lori Harvey , who will be a member of the jury.

RELATED:

Steve Harvey and his daughter Lori are joining forces for Miss Universe 2021

The star studded panel of judges also includes supermodel Adriana Lima , our beloved TV host Adamari López , actresses Urvashi Rautela , Rena Sofer, Marian Rivera and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere . The event will also feature performances from JoJo and popular Israeli singer Noa Kirel .

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

What 8 Miss Universe contestants look like without makeup

Every year since 2016, Miss Universe has held a makeup-free photo shoot ahead of the competition. Photographer Benjamin Askinas told Insider that the shoot inspires both the women and their fans. The 70th Miss Universe competition will be held on December 12 in Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe has done a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

See the Miss Universe 2021 Contestants' Fabulous Swimsuit and Evening Gown Styles

This weekend, a total of 80 beauties from around the world will compete for the title of Miss Universe 2021. If it seems like you just watched the annual pageant, you're not alone: The 2020 competition, won by Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, took place this past May after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 contest, the 70th for the organization, will air live from Israel's coastal city of Eilat on Sunday, Dec. 12. Steve Harvey returns as host after being absent the last time, and having hosted the event between 2015 and 2019. This year's competition is also highlighting the issue of climate change and will showcase contestants of the past and the social and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rena Sofer
Person
Urvashi Rautela
Person
Jojo
Person
Marian Rivera
Person
Adriana Lima
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Noa Kirel
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Adamari López
The Hollywood Reporter

Miss Universe Crowns Winner After Politics Seeps Into Pageant

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Sunday, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a Bollywood actress, in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat. The pageant was held in the middle of the night, wrapping up at 5 a.m. local time (10 p.m. EST) to accommodate the primetime schedule in the U.S. The pageant included traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear and a series of interview questions to test contestants’ public speaking...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Miss Universe 2021 host criticised for making Indian winner ‘meow’ on stage as others spoke of accomplishments

Steve Harvey is facing criticism for asking Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu from India to do an animal impersonation on stage instead of discussing her accomplishments.Addressing the 21-year-old contestant from the north Indian city of Chandigarh, Harvey said: “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.”“Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage,” Sandhu replied, looking visibly shocked, before adding: “I have to do this, I have no other option.”Bracing members of the audience (and possibly herself) for what was to come, Sandhu then managed a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Universe#Telemundo#Actresses#Pageant#Gettyimages#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Footwear News

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021 in Bejeweled Mermaid Dress & 6-Inch Metallic Heels

There’s new royalty in the Miss Universe world. On Sunday, Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, was officially named Miss Universe 2021 in Israel. The international competition hosted by legendary entertainer, Steve Harvey, featured 80 contestants vying for the tiara. A favorite from the beginning, she celebrated the crowning among the final three, including Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. Harnaaz will move to New York City in the new year to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign. When asked about her journey, Sandhu explained that this opportunity is a dream come true as she is very...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Miss Universe Judge Lori Harvey Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Floor-Length Gown

Lori Harvey was a show-stopper, while judging the Miss Universe pageant in Israel on Sunday night. The 24-year-old skincare mogul joined her stepdad, Steve Harvey, as he hosted the annual event. When asked about teaming up with the entertainer for the beauty pageant, Harvey explained that she was overjoyed to be apart of the selection committee. “It‘s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time,“ the entrepreneur said. Harvey arrived wearing a crystal silver dress, which showcased her glowing skin and flawless makeup....
BEAUTY & FASHION
tvinsider.com

Steve Harvey Makes Another Miss Universe Gaffe and Asks Miss India to ‘Meow’

It wouldn’t be a Miss Universe Pageant without longtime host Steve Harvey making a miscue of some sort during the proceedings. After announcing Miss South Africa as the second runner-up on Sunday’s 70th Miss Universe competition, Harvey turned his attention to the two remaining contestants, representing Paraguay and India, respectively. “Congratulations, Portugal,” Harvey said before catching himself and correcting his mistake.
CELEBRITIES
WLWT 5

Miss USA, Kentucky finishes in top 10 in Miss Universe pageant

EILAT, South District — Miss USA, formerly known as Miss Kentucky, finishes in the top 10 in the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday. Miss USA Elle Smith was one of the top 10 finalists in the 70th Miss Universe pageant. Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

7 of the most awkward moments from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

The 70th annual Miss Universe pageant took place on Sunday in Eilat, Israel. The competition was full of fun moments, but there were also some awkward encounters. Many of the cringeworthy moments involved host Steve Harvey. Steve Harvey asked Miss India to make animal noises during the show. One of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Harvey Catches Himself Amidst Mistake At Miss Universe 2021: ‘They’re Trying To Get Me’

Six years after Steve Harvey’s disastrous blunder at Miss Universe, he nearly pulled the same mistake once again while hosting the 2021 pageant. Steve Harvey took extra caution when reading the teleprompter at this year’s Miss Universe pageant, and it helped him from making a bizarre error as host of the event. Steve was about to announce the winner of the pageant, and it came down to Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira. As he read the teleprompter, he said, “Congratulations, Portugal…” However, he took a moment to pause and realize that Portugal wasn’t even one of the remaining contenders. After processing the situation, he fixed the mistake before it went any further.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy