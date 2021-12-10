ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Has 'Two or Three' People in Mind to Lead GOP in 2024 if He Doesn't Run

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoPjT_0dJi56Bu00

Former President Donald Trump appears to be eying a 2024 presidential run, but he also believes there are some "good people" within the Republican Party who could make a strong candidate if he chooses not to mount another campaign.

Trump's been teasing a return to the campaign trail since he left office and while he hasn't officially announced a campaign, he said his supporters would be "very happy" with his decision. The former president leads polls of hypothetical 2024 GOP nominees and his entering the race could convince other presidential hopefuls not to run. However, with Trump out of the race, it's likely several prominent Republicans would battle for the nomination.

During a Wednesday interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said there are a "couple of people" who would be "very good" candidates for the nomination if he doesn't run. He has "two or three" people in mind, but he wouldn't tell Hewitt specifically who he thought would give Republicans their best chance at winning back the presidency in 2024.

Trump's likely going to wait until after the 2022 midterms to officially launch a campaign if he plans to run. At that point, he told Hewitt he would "discuss" the subject of who Republicans should "flock to" if he decides not to vie for the presidency again.

"I'll tell you about that someday soon, okay? I'll tell you about it, but I'm not going to say anything about it now," Trump told Hewitt when asked who Republicans should nominate. "We do have some good people. We really do. We have some very good people."

Throughout the interview, Trump pointed to his strong polling numbers in surveys about potential candidates for the Republican nomination in 2024. Trump also mounts a strong campaign in a hypothetical matchup with President Joe Biden , at times having the advantage and being in a statistical tie with Biden in other polls.

Some potential candidates, including Florida Representative Matt Gaetz and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley , have said that they won't run for president if Trump decides to enter the race. However, Haley may be reconsidering that position.

In October, Haley told the Wall Street Journal that if she decides to run—a decision she plans to make at the beginning of 2023—she would call Trump and discuss her plans. Then, the two would "work on it together."

Trump committed to helping Republican candidates win their elections in the midterms and he told Hewitt that he believed the Republican party would have a "great" 2022. He added that he thought the GOP would also have a "really incredible" 2024.

Comments / 478

Michael Alvarez
3d ago

Trump will NOT run again. HE knows he won't win and won't be able handle the humiliation. He's the only prez in history to never hit a 50% approval rating at ANY point during his term. Yet his puny ignorant uneducated base believe him that he won by a landslide and was cheated. 😆

Reply(72)
116
JC
2d ago

If they are connected to trump you know they aren’t in it for the people they are in it to grab everything they can for themselves & their cult leader trump!💩💩

Reply(13)
46
Phillip Ben
2d ago

Trump isn’t out to ‘help’ the Republican Party, he wants to put ‘his loyal subjects’ in so he can Try to take the top job again!

Reply(1)
21
Related
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
La Crosse Tribune

Does the Republican Party still want Trump?

With the midterms less than a year away, both parties are scrambling to find an electoral strategy. Do Republican voters want Donald Trump to continue to play a role in their party? Experts explain how Donald Trump's presence impacts the GOP and how Republicans that are distancing themselves from Donald Trump might approach the elections. Source by: Stringr.
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hugh Hewitt
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Donald Trump
Newsday

Could Trump really win again in 2024?

As we approach the one-year mark of the Biden presidency, what should be unthinkable — a second victory for Donald Trump in 2024 — seems increasingly possible. How real a prospect is it, and what can we do to stop it from happening?. For millions of Americans, including...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

What do we do now that we know just how far Trump was willing to go?

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Hillary Clinton rips ‘spineless’ GOP as she predicts Trump will run again in 2024

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is warning that the US may not survive another Trump presidency or White House bid, especially were it to come coupled with Republican control of Congress.The 2016 Democratic nominee joined NBC’s Willie Geist for an interview that aired on Sunday TODAY in which she gave a stark prediction about the lengths Mr Trump and his Republican allies would go to change the fabric of US politics should they achieve power again.“If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is going to run again,” said Ms Clinton, who went on to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Weekend Update' mocks Jussie Smollett, Donald Trump but goes easy on Vice President Kamala Harris

"Saturday Night Live" addressed the trial and subsequent verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial during its "Weekend Update" segment this week. Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che reconvened after taking last week off to discuss the top headlines of the day, which meant that the high-profile case in Chicago was simply impossible to ignore. The former "Empire" actor was found guilty on five of six counts that he lied to police and staged a hoax hate crime against himself in January of 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
658K+
Followers
73K+
Post
693M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy