Brooklyn Park, MN

Missing woman last seen at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
Dec 10, 2021

Police in Brooklyn Park are asking the public to help locate a 35-year-old woman who was last seen leaving the Bowlero bowling alley at 7545 Brooklyn Boulevard on Dec. 4.

According to police, Toni Johnson was last seen leaving the bowling alley around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 4. She is described as a 35-year-old with a red mark on her chin and a scar on her right hand. She is 5'5'' and approximately 135 pounds.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a black leopard print shirt, black leggings and black women's boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Brooklyn Park PD at 763-493-8222.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

