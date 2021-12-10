ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Injury Accident Blocks Southbound Lanes of U.S. Hwy 101 in San Francisco

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco issued a severe traffic alert Friday afternoon following an injury accident that for a time blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101. The 511.org Twitter account posted about the incident north of the Cesar Chavez Street exit at...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

NBCMontana

Crash blocking southbound U.S. 93 south of Lakeside

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash has been reported on U.S. 93 south of Lakeside, blocking the southbound lane. Travelers should expected delays, Montana Department of Transportation reports. The crash is reported at mile marker 94.
LAKESIDE, MT
fox5atlanta.com

All southbound lanes reopen after crash on I-575 in Cherokee County

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported a crash that shut down all lanes on I-575 Southbound at State Route 92. Officials said the wreck involves serious injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation reported a crash that shut down all lanes on I-575 Southbound at State Route 92. Officials said the wreck involves serious injuries. (Georgia Department of Transporta / FOX 5 Atlanta)
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
CBS Sacramento

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento Leaves 6 In Critical Condition

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A multi-vehicle crash involving three cars and six victims occurred Saturday evening, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. The crash took place at Calvin Road and Power Inn Road and crews are currently on the scene. The six people injured are in critical condition. This is a developing story. New details will be added when more information is available.
ksro.com

Crash Near Sonoma-Marin County Line Leaves One Dead

A man is dead and a passenger was injured after a multi-vehicle crash near the Sonoma-Marin county line. The crash happened over the weekend on Highway 101 between two pickup trucks and a minivan. Traffic had slowed in the area, prior to the incident. The driver of one of the pickup trucks was pronounced dead at the scene, and the victim’s passenger was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The two other drivers were not injured.
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver Killed In Weekend Solo Crash Along Highway 116 In Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A driver was killed in a solo crash along Highway 116 in Sonoma County late Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., a passerby on the highway at Guerneville Road west of Santa Rosa spotted a Volvo wagon off the side of the roadway. When officers with the Santa Rosa office of the California Highway Patrol and firefighters arrived, they found the driver unresponsive in his seat. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a preliminary investigation, the Volvo was traveling westbound on Guerneville Road when the vehicle went through the stop sign and crossed the highway, where it struck an embankment and a tree. Officers said it appeared the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. No further details about the crash were immediately available. The driver’s name has not been released by authorities. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano man killed in crash on southbound Hwy. 99

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol reports 43-year-old Cirilo Orozco Jr., of Delano died in a car crash on southbound Highway 99 over the weekend. At around 7 a.m. officers were called to Hwy. 99, south of Woollomes Avenue near Delano for a report of a crash. Officers said...
DELANO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Hurt After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Watsonville Crash

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — The driver of a car was killed and his passenger was severely hurt in a crash along Highway 129 in Watsonville late Tuesday night. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on westbound 129 west of Lakeview Road at about 11:41 p.m. The investigation indicated the driver of a 1999 Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control and drove off the road, colliding into a dirt ditch and overturning several times. Both the 33-year-old driver and the 44-year-old female passenger, both Watsonville residents, were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Natividad Medical Center. The CHP said it’s believed that alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash. This collision was still under investigation. The victims’ identities will be released by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.  
WATSONVILLE, CA
cbslocal.com

Wrong-Way Collision On Highway 138 Saturday Morning Kills 2 Men

PEARBLOSSOM (CBSLA) – A 21-year-old driver and his 49-year-old passenger were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle, wrong-way collision on Pearblossom (138) Highway, authorities said. The crash on SR 138 at 133rd Street East occurred a little before 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck...
PEARBLOSSOM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Roger Russell Killed in Accident on Moraga Street [San Francisco, CA]

Traffic Crash on Moraga Street Left One Bicyclist Dead. According to reports, the bicycle accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Consequently, paramedics arrived on the scene immediately. After the authorities notified the next of kin of the victim, they identified the bicyclist as Roger Russell, a 77-year-old resident of the town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Person Dies After Being Pulled Out of Water Near China Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person died after being pulled out of the waters off San Francisco Thursday afternoon. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted just after 3 p.m. a rescue was in progress in the Eagles Point area next to Lands End trail just west of China Beach. The department said marine units and rescue swimmers located a victim saved by a bystander swimmer, and that crews were facing tough terrain and surf conditions, the fire department said. The U.S. Coast Guard was also part of the rescue. The victim was being taken by paramedic rescue boat to a ground medic unit, the fire deparment said. It is was not known why or how long the person was in the water. Waters off the San Francisco coast have been rough on Thursday, with a small craft advisory posted through early Friday morning.    
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Investigate Fatal Double Shooting in Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a weekend double shooting that left a female victim dead and a second male victim injured, according to authorities. On Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Dakota Street after reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found two shooting victims: a 40-year-old female and a 43-year-old male. Officers rendered aid immediately and summoned medics to the scene who transported both victims to an area hospital. Police said that despite the efforts of the emergency responders and hospital staff, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased in the hospital. The male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The SFPD Homicide detail is currently leading the investigation. No arrests have been made and police have not provided any information about possible suspects. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cbslocal.com

Man Killed, Woman Injured In 3-Car Crash On Eisenhower Expressway In West Suburbs

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway late Sunday night. At 10:31 p.m. Sunday, a 2014 black Hyundai Sonata and a 2013 gray Lexus RX330 were headed west on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue in the left and center lanes, respectively, according to Illinois State Police. A third car got in between the two cars, and the driver of the Hyundai lost control and hit the front quarter panel of the Lexus, state police said.
MAYWOOD, IL
cbslocal.com

Pedestrian Hit By Car In San Jose Dies Of His Injuries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian hit by a car in San Jose last week has died of his injuries, police said Friday. The incident happened on December 4 at around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Tully Road and Huran Drive. San Jose police said the investigation showed a 2007 Toyota Camry was heading east on Tully when it hit the pedestrian who was in the roadway and not in a crosswalk.
SAN JOSE, CA
cbslocal.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed On I-57 In Will County; Southbound Lanes Closed

CHICAGO (CBS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are shut down near Peotone, after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the expressway Friday morning. Illinois State Police said the pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle around 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 in Will County between Monee and Peotone. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
ILLINOIS STATE
KSLTV

Semi accident on I-215 Southbound impacts traffic

A crash at I-215 southbound and about 100 South blocked three lanes of traffic Thursday as a snowstorm moved in across the Wasatch Front. The accident is expected to cause major delays as a semi-truck is seen turned sideways across the median and all southbound lanes. A tweet from Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KCRG.com

Roadway blocked after two vehicle accident with injury

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:18 pm, Linn County Deputies, Marion Fire, and Area Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident with injury East of Banner Drive on Highway 100 Eastbound. Deputies say a white GMC Acadia was Eastbound in the left lane of Highway 100 approaching Highway 13, when...
MARION, IA
WJBF

Lanes blocked on Lewiston Rd. due to accident

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is directing traffic following a crash Tuesday morning. Details are limited but we do know the lanes on Lewiston Road near Meadowlark Lane are blocked. No word on any injuries. Motorists should find an alternate route.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

