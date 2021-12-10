ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global demand increases for U.S. metallurgical coal, which is needed to make steel

Coal production in the U.S. has fallen by half in the last 10 years. Utility companies have been switching to natural gas, which is cheaper, or to renewable energy. But then this year, demand went up for a different kind of coal. Here's Sandy Hausman of member station WVTF....

TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

China Claims Its First Floating Nuclear Reactor Can Withstand Extreme Typhoons

A safe reactor is a seaworthy reactor. Or at least, it should be. China claims its floating nuclear reactors, which will power off-shore oil rigs, can withstand “once-in-10,000-year” storms, according to an initial report from The South China Morning Post. That means hurricane-force winds, and more. To test its resilience, marine engineers subjected a model of the newly designed 60-megawatt reactors to strong winds and dangerously powerful undercurrents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia regulator approves Woodside merger with BHP's petroleum arm

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Thursday approved Woodside Petroleum's (WPL.AX) agreed $28 billion merger with BHP Group's (BHP.AX) petroleum arm, saying it would not reduce competition in the domestic gas market. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it found Woodside would continue to face competition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Virginia State
kiwaradio.com

NPB using export information to increase global demand

IARN — An international development strategy from the National Pork Board is being used to build confidence in U.S. pork in a diverse global protein market. NPB looks for areas to differentiate U.S. pork from competitors and add value into other markets. Iowa State University economist Dermot Hayes talks about why the data is studies and how it correlates to priced paid for hogs.
AGRICULTURE
NPR

Fossil fuel subsidies are proving harder to end than first thought

President Biden campaigned on this climate promise. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And I'd stop giving to the oil industry. I'd stop giving them federal subsidies. MARTIN: But turning that promise into reality is proving difficult. NPR's Jeff Brady explains why. JEFF BRADY, BYLINE: When President Biden proposed...
POTUS
Person
Noel King
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
CleanTechnica

It’s Time For Biden’s New Energy Division To Reject Fossil Fuels

The late November news out of the White House was filled with pomp and promise. A new energy division within the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) would contribute to climate change policy, and Sally Benson, a prominent energy expert out of Stanford, would take on the role of deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition at OSTP. This lead author on global climate policy would assist the Biden administration to achieve targets of a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gases from 2005 levels by 2030, a carbon pollution-free electricity system by 2035, and a net-zero emissions economy no later than 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KOOL 101.7

U.S. Steel Invests In Future With Sustainable Railcars

Leading the way and investing in the Northland is nothing new to U.S. Steel. Their most-recent investment will help to increase the long term viability of the steel industry while making their workflow more sustainable and friendly to the environment. Through investment with two other partners - Norfolk Southern Corporation...
TRAFFIC
lootpress.com

Global iron and steel production increased in September

(LOOTPRESS) – Global iron and steel production increased slightly from September to October by +0.9%. +5.2% in Europe, +4.1 in North America, +5.3% in South America, +3% in India, +1.2% in Japan, and +5.4% in South Korea. Chinese iron and steel production declined month over month by -2.9%. Excluding China, global iron and steel production increased from September by +4.9%.
INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Total U.S. coal exports increased in September

(LOOTPRESS) – Total U.S. coal exports increased from September to October +11%. Exports of metallurgical coal increased month over month +4.6% and thermal coal exports increased by +3% from September. Year to date, compared to the same 10 months of 2020, total U.S. coal exports are up +27%. Met coal exports are +10.3% higher than last year and thermal coal exports are up +58.8% compared to the same time last year.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
wvtf.org

Coal makes a comeback in Virginia

Deep Mine 41 in Southwest Virginia produces metallurgical or coking coal. It’s not the kind of coal burned by power plants, but it is an essential ingredient for melting iron ore to make steel. “It usually burns longer and hotter, and it has the bi-product coke which is essential...
VIRGINIA STATE
Telegraph

Octopus database planned to fight overfishing as global demand increases

Octopus is an increasingly trendy food on restaurant menus - and now scientists plan to build a DNA database to tackle overfishing. Demand for the cephalopod meant prices hit record levels before the pandemic, as the growing popularity of sushi and tapas tempted restaurant diners around the world. An octopus...
WILDLIFE

